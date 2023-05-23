https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/french-parliament-begins-considering-bill-on-record-military-budget-increase-1110528791.html

French Parliament Begins Considering Bill on Record Military Budget Increase

French National Assembly lawmakers on Monday began consideration of a draft law on military planning for 2024-2030, which implies a record increase in the military budget to 413 billion euros ($446 billion).

The government demanded that the bill be considered under an accelerated procedure: only one reading will be organized in the lower and upper houses of parliament. The authorities expect to pass the law before July 14. The draft law focuses on the modernization of the army, especially in terms of nuclear deterrence, improvements in the conditions for the military, for which 10 billion euros will be allocated, equipment upgrades, investment in the protection of cyberspace, space and the navy. At the same time, the new budget implies a reduction in heavy weapons, such as tanks and armored personnel carriers. According to Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu, by 2030 the French army will receive 2,300 Scorpion armored vehicles, 30 percent fewer than previously planned. The French Air Force will receive 137 Rafale fighter jets instead of 185 and a total of 35 A400M transport aircraft instead of 50. The French Navy will also not receive two of the five defensive frigates. Spending on equipment, the shortage of which was revealed by arms supplies to Ukraine, will be increased: ammunition stocks (16 billion euros, an increase of 45 percent), investment in air defense systems (5 billion euros). Opposition parties have put forward about 1,700 amendments to the text. They are to be considered within two weeks, after which the bill will go to the Senate for consideration. According to the draft law, in 2024-2030, the French Armed Forces will be given an "unprecedented" budget, according to the defense minister. It will grow to 400 billion euros, compared to 295 billion euros allocated in 2019-2025. With account for off-budget spending on infrastructure and other items, the total budget of the Armed Forces should be 413 billion euros. In 2023, the French military budget is to total 43.9 billion euros, plus an additional 1.5 billion requested by the defense minister. In 2024, the budget will increase by 3.1 billion, and then will increase by 3 billion euros each year until 2027. From 2028, the ministry is to receive another 4.3 billion euros annually.

