International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/kiev-claims-netherlands-may-become-first-country-to-supply-f-16-fighters-to-ukraine-1110532626.html
Kiev Claims Netherlands May Become First Country to Supply F-16 Fighters to Ukraine
Kiev Claims Netherlands May Become First Country to Supply F-16 Fighters to Ukraine
The Netherlands may become the first country to deliver F-16 fighter jets to Kiev, Yuriy Sak, an adviser to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, said.
2023-05-23T07:04+0000
2023-05-23T07:04+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian defense ministry
netherlands
kiev
ukraine
f-16
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/14/1100999118_0:90:1024:666_1920x0_80_0_0_93b3246a50653191db458dcdaf09ef6c.jpg
"The Netherlands are in a position to be [the] first [country delivering fighters]," he was quoted by media as saying. Sak told media on Saturday that Kiev hopes to receive the first F-16s from foreign donors in late September or early October. In his previous interview, he said Ukraine hoped to receive up to 50 jet fighters from its allies. On Monday, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said that countries should not make individual decisions about supplying fighter jets and that the issue must be negotiated within a larger coalition. NATO allies recently pledged to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, the latest addition to the list of lethal weapons the West has provided to Ukraine as it gears up for a large-scale offensive against Russian forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230522/why-does-ukraine-want-f-16s-1110518595.html
netherlands
kiev
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/14/1100999118_64:0:960:672_1920x0_80_0_0_a011c672b9ff4a049a4ca2ba860944d0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
f-16 fighter jet, deliver f-16 fighter jets to kiev, netherlands
f-16 fighter jet, deliver f-16 fighter jets to kiev, netherlands

Kiev Claims Netherlands May Become First Country to Supply F-16 Fighters to Ukraine

07:04 GMT 23.05.2023
CC0 / TSGT ANGELA CLEMENS, USAF / US Air Force (USAF) F-16 Fighting Falcon
US Air Force (USAF) F-16 Fighting Falcon - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2023
CC0 / TSGT ANGELA CLEMENS, USAF /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Netherlands may become the first country to deliver F-16 fighter jets to Kiev, Yuriy Sak, an adviser to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, said.
"The Netherlands are in a position to be [the] first [country delivering fighters]," he was quoted by media as saying.
Sak told media on Saturday that Kiev hopes to receive the first F-16s from foreign donors in late September or early October. In his previous interview, he said Ukraine hoped to receive up to 50 jet fighters from its allies.
On Monday, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said that countries should not make individual decisions about supplying fighter jets and that the issue must be negotiated within a larger coalition.
U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons flying in formation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2023
Military
Why Does Ukraine Want F-16s?
Yesterday, 14:02 GMT
NATO allies recently pledged to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, the latest addition to the list of lethal weapons the West has provided to Ukraine as it gears up for a large-scale offensive against Russian forces.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала