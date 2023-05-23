https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/moscow-court-extends-the-arrest-of-wsj-journalist-evan-gershkovich-for-3-months-1110542824.html
Moscow Court Extends Arrest of WSJ Journalist Evan Gershkovich for 3 Months
The Lefortovo district court of Moscow told Sputnik on Tuesday that it extended until August 30 the detention period of The Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich, accused of espionage.
WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovich was arrested by FSB (Russian Federal Security Service) in March in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg while trying to obtain classified information for the US. According to the authorities, Gershkovich was caught red-handed while collecting data on Russian military-industrial complex.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Lefortovo district court of Moscow told Sputnik on Tuesday that it extended until August 30 the detention period of The Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich, accused of espionage.
"The court granted the investigator's request to extend the preventive measure in the form of detention until August 30," the court said.
WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovich was arrested by FSB (Russian Federal Security Service) in March in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg while trying to obtain classified information for the US. According to the authorities, Gershkovich was caught red-handed while collecting data on Russian military-industrial complex.