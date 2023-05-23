https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/never-before-seen-beatles-snapshots-autographs-set-for-uk-auction-1110530953.html
Never-Before-Seen Beatles' Snapshots, Autographs Set for UK Auction
Never-Before-Seen Beatles' Snapshots, Autographs Set for UK Auction
The complete sets of Beatles signatures will be auctioned in June auction in Staffordshire, according to media reports.
In June, full sets of the Beatles' signatures will be auctioned in Staffordshire, according to media reports. The lot will include never-before-seen snapshots of Paul McCartney and George Harrison.The autographs were collected by two fans at a concert in Coventry and Nottingham in 1963, and the photos were taken in Coventry before musicians took to the stage.At the auction on June 6 in Lichfield, Staffordshire, both collections are anticipated to be sold for up to £4,000 each.Formed in Liverpool in 1960 and consisting of four members - John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, the Beatles were a legendary British rock band that left a significant impact on the music industry and 1960s counterculture.
The Beatles were undoubtedly one of the most influential bands of all time, and their music continues to resonate with fans to this day. That's why, obtaining Beatles autographs has become a popular hobby among collectors and fans alike.
In June, full sets of the Beatles' signatures will be auctioned in Staffordshire, according to media reports. The lot will include never-before-seen snapshots of Paul McCartney and George Harrison.
The autographs were collected by two fans at a concert in Coventry and Nottingham in 1963, and the photos were taken in Coventry before musicians took to the stage.
At the auction on June 6 in Lichfield, Staffordshire, both collections are anticipated to be sold for up to £4,000 each.
11 October 2021, 16:29 GMT
Formed in Liverpool in 1960 and consisting of four members - John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, the Beatles
were a legendary British rock band that left a significant impact on the music industry and 1960s counterculture.