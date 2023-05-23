https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/never-before-seen-beatles-snapshots-autographs-set-for-uk-auction-1110530953.html

Never-Before-Seen Beatles' Snapshots, Autographs Set for UK Auction

The complete sets of Beatles signatures will be auctioned in June auction in Staffordshire, according to media reports.

2023-05-23T08:58+0000

In June, full sets of the Beatles' signatures will be auctioned in Staffordshire, according to media reports. The lot will include never-before-seen snapshots of Paul McCartney and George Harrison.The autographs were collected by two fans at a concert in Coventry and Nottingham in 1963, and the photos were taken in Coventry before musicians took to the stage.At the auction on June 6 in Lichfield, Staffordshire, both collections are anticipated to be sold for up to £4,000 each.Formed in Liverpool in 1960 and consisting of four members - John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, the Beatles were a legendary British rock band that left a significant impact on the music industry and 1960s counterculture.

