International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/never-before-seen-beatles-snapshots-autographs-set-for-uk-auction-1110530953.html
Never-Before-Seen Beatles' Snapshots, Autographs Set for UK Auction
Never-Before-Seen Beatles' Snapshots, Autographs Set for UK Auction
The complete sets of Beatles signatures will be auctioned in June auction in Staffordshire, according to media reports.
2023-05-23T08:58+0000
2023-05-23T08:58+0000
beyond politics
paul mccartney
george harrison
coventry
liverpool
the beatles
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/17881/03/178810341_0:58:800:508_1920x0_80_0_0_04c44e4a82bb0edca691cb0fe892913a.jpg
In June, full sets of the Beatles' signatures will be auctioned in Staffordshire, according to media reports. The lot will include never-before-seen snapshots of Paul McCartney and George Harrison.The autographs were collected by two fans at a concert in Coventry and Nottingham in 1963, and the photos were taken in Coventry before musicians took to the stage.At the auction on June 6 in Lichfield, Staffordshire, both collections are anticipated to be sold for up to £4,000 each.Formed in Liverpool in 1960 and consisting of four members - John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, the Beatles were a legendary British rock band that left a significant impact on the music industry and 1960s counterculture.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20211011/tell-me-why-paul-mccartney-reveals-whos-to-blame-for-beatles-breakup-1089842114.html
coventry
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/17881/03/178810341_24:0:777:565_1920x0_80_0_0_7fac76ec5788fd379cdbdd2455608f88.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
beatles autographs, beatles signatures, auction in staffordshire
beatles autographs, beatles signatures, auction in staffordshire

Never-Before-Seen Beatles' Snapshots, Autographs Set for UK Auction

08:58 GMT 23.05.2023
CC0 / / The Beatles
The Beatles - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The Beatles were undoubtedly one of the most influential bands of all time, and their music continues to resonate with fans to this day. That's why, obtaining Beatles autographs has become a popular hobby among collectors and fans alike.
In June, full sets of the Beatles' signatures will be auctioned in Staffordshire, according to media reports. The lot will include never-before-seen snapshots of Paul McCartney and George Harrison.
The autographs were collected by two fans at a concert in Coventry and Nottingham in 1963, and the photos were taken in Coventry before musicians took to the stage.
At the auction on June 6 in Lichfield, Staffordshire, both collections are anticipated to be sold for up to £4,000 each.
The Beatles, from left, Ringo Starr; Paul McCartney; John Lennon; and George Harrison appear at a press conference in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
Tell Me Why: Paul McCartney Reveals Who's to Blame for Beatles Breakup
11 October 2021, 16:29 GMT
Formed in Liverpool in 1960 and consisting of four members - John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, the Beatles were a legendary British rock band that left a significant impact on the music industry and 1960s counterculture.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала