https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/nothing-more-than-a-stunt-desantis-spox-rebuffs-naacps-florida-travel-advisory-1110528268.html

'Nothing More Than a Stunt': DeSantis Spox Rebuffs NAACP's Florida Travel Advisory

'Nothing More Than a Stunt': DeSantis Spox Rebuffs NAACP's Florida Travel Advisory

A spokesperson for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis today dismissed a travel warning issued by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, calling the advisory “a stunt” on Monday.

2023-05-23T00:15+0000

2023-05-23T00:15+0000

2023-05-23T00:10+0000

americas

ron desantis

national association for the advancement of colored people (naacp)

florida

naacp

americans

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101343/30/1013433085_0:54:1024:630_1920x0_80_0_0_4626ca8c3398a9a854de57c6b9b18bea.jpg

“This is nothing more than a stunt," a DeSantis spokesperson said when asked about the NAACP advisory on Monday while touting the state’s robust tourism numbers as evidence of DeSantis’ success. NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said in a weekend statement that DeSantis’ policies, legislation, and rhetoric are a clear and present danger to African Americans. "Let me be clear - failing to teach an accurate representation of the horrors and inequalities that Black Americans have faced and continue to face is a disservice to students and a dereliction of duty to all," Johnson said. Johnson said DeSantis and his fellow Republicans are openly hostile not just to African Americans but also to LGBTQ+ people and other people of color. “Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color," he said. Earlier this year, DeSantis called the idea of travel warnings a joke, ridiculous, and “a stunt, a pure stunt,” echoing his spokesperson’s comments Monday. US media reported that the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) warned people if they visited the Sunshine State because of the governor’s treatment of immigrants. In a statement, Domingo Garcia, LULA's president, characterized Florida as being a "dangerous, hostile environment for law-abiding Americans and immigrants."

americas

florida

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ron desantis, national association for the advancement of colored people,