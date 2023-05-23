International
Pashinyan: Yerevan Willing to Concede Nagorno-Karabakh if Armenian Population Respected
Pashinyan: Yerevan Willing to Concede Nagorno-Karabakh if Armenian Population Respected
After two years of armed hostilities, leaders on both sides of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are expressing hope that a peace treaty will soon be signed.
The government of Armenia has announced that it’s willing to recognize the Nagorno-Karabakh as Azerbaijani territory if its neighbors in Baku issue guarantees that the ethnic Armenian population in the disputed enclave have their rights and safety respected.At a Monday conference, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan seemed to agree that the territory of Azerbaijan consists of 86,600 square kilometers — a total which includes the region in question.But the prime minister insisted that “at the same time, we say that the issue of the rights and safety of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh should be discussed” in future negotiations between the countries.Absent international safety guarantees, Pashinyan suggested Azerbaijani forces or non-state forces could carry out “ethnic cleansing” of the Armenians living in the region, thousands of whom have been effectively cut off from regular access to essentials by an Azerbaijani blockade now in its fifth month.Nonetheless, the prime minister insisted Azerbaijan and Armenia are engaged in active peace talks, and expressed a desire to resolve outstanding issues.The sentiment was echoed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who claimed the disputed territory had been suffering from what he called “Armenian occupation” for decades but said he hopes talks between the two sides will “bring about solid peace in the South Caucasus.”Aliyev and Pashinyan are slated to hold talks on Thursday in Moscow, with Russian President Vladimir Putin set to serve as mediator. Pashinyan has expressed hope for a peace treaty but said it was unlikely to be signed at the discussion planned for May 25.
Pashinyan: Yerevan Willing to Concede Nagorno-Karabakh if Armenian Population Respected

00:34 GMT 23.05.2023
Azerbaijanian border gather at a tent as they control their side of the new border between the region of Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan, near the village of Berdashen, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020
Azerbaijanian border gather at a tent as they control their side of the new border between the region of Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan, near the village of Berdashen, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2023
© AP Photo / Sergei Grits
Wyatt Reed
After two years of armed hostilities, leaders on both sides of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are expressing hope that a peace treaty will soon be signed.
The government of Armenia has announced that it’s willing to recognize the Nagorno-Karabakh as Azerbaijani territory if its neighbors in Baku issue guarantees that the ethnic Armenian population in the disputed enclave have their rights and safety respected.
At a Monday conference, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan seemed to agree that the territory of Azerbaijan consists of 86,600 square kilometers — a total which includes the region in question.
“If we and Azerbaijan understand each other correctly, Armenia will recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within the named limits, while Baku will recognize the territorial integrity of Armenia within the area of 29,800 sq km,” he added.
But the prime minister insisted that “at the same time, we say that the issue of the rights and safety of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh should be discussed” in future negotiations between the countries.
Absent international safety guarantees, Pashinyan suggested Azerbaijani forces or non-state forces could carry out “ethnic cleansing” of the Armenians living in the region, thousands of whom have been effectively cut off from regular access to essentials by an Azerbaijani blockade now in its fifth month.
Nonetheless, the prime minister insisted Azerbaijan and Armenia are engaged in active peace talks, and expressed a desire to resolve outstanding issues.
World
Lavrov Says Trilateral Ministerial Meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh Settlement on Agenda
20 March, 20:27 GMT
20 March, 20:27 GMT
The sentiment was echoed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who claimed the disputed territory had been suffering from what he called “Armenian occupation” for decades but said he hopes talks between the two sides will “bring about solid peace in the South Caucasus.”
Aliyev and Pashinyan are slated to hold talks on Thursday in Moscow, with Russian President Vladimir Putin set to serve as mediator. Pashinyan has expressed hope for a peace treaty but said it was unlikely to be signed at the discussion planned for May 25.

Amid the collapse of the Soviet Union, Nagorno-Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan in 1988 before declaring itself an independent republic three years later. The resulting war claimed the lives of thousands before being brought to an end by international mediators in 1994.

But intermittent fighting Armenia and Azerbaijan has persisted over the years since, most recently in 2020. A clash in 2020 was papered over with the help of a Russian meditation but sporadic fighting has claimed hundreds of lives since hostilities flared back up again in 2021.

