The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/president-biden-embarrasses-america-at-the-g7-summit-1110527728.html
President Biden Embarrasses America at the G7 Summit
President Biden Embarrasses America at the G7 Summit
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Tik Tok suing Montana for its ban, and reports of Jeffrey Epstein blackmailing Bill Gates.
2023-05-23T04:04+0000
2023-05-23T10:11+0000
President Biden Embarrasses America at the G7 Summit
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Tik Tok suing Montana for its ban, and reports of Jeffrey Epstein blackmailing Bill Gates.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | President Zelensky Half Heatrdly Admits Defeat in Artemovsk (Bakhmut), Biden Meets with Zelensky, and More Military Battles to come in Ukraine Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist and Author | The 14th Amendment, The Legacy Media has Become a Joke, and a Possible Government Shutdown In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the Russian victory in Artemovsk (Bakhmut), Biden pledges F-16 jets to Ukraine, and estimates of Ukrainian casualties. Mark spoke about the importance of the eight-month battle in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and the summer offensive expected by the Ukrainian military. Mark explained why more battles will happen in Ukraine and how many years these battles will take.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about the similarities between Trump and Biden, Supreme Court tenure limits, and former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Daniel discussed his analysis of the Durham report and the incompetence of former FBI director Jim Comey. Daniel compared the two political parties in the US and the future problems America will face.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
President Biden Embarrasses America at the G7 Summit

04:04 GMT 23.05.2023
The Backstory
President Biden Embarrasses America at the G7 Summit
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Tik Tok suing Montana for its ban, and reports of Jeffrey Epstein blackmailing Bill Gates.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | President Zelensky Half Heatrdly Admits Defeat in Artemovsk (Bakhmut), Biden Meets with Zelensky, and More Military Battles to come in Ukraine

Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist and Author | The 14th Amendment, The Legacy Media has Become a Joke, and a Possible Government Shutdown

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the Russian victory in Artemovsk (Bakhmut), Biden pledges F-16 jets to Ukraine, and estimates of Ukrainian casualties. Mark spoke about the importance of the eight-month battle in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and the summer offensive expected by the Ukrainian military. Mark explained why more battles will happen in Ukraine and how many years these battles will take.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about the similarities between Trump and Biden, Supreme Court tenure limits, and former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Daniel discussed his analysis of the Durham report and the incompetence of former FBI director Jim Comey. Daniel compared the two political parties in the US and the future problems America will face.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
