Putin Meets With Republika Srpska Leader Dodik
Putin Meets With Republika Srpska Leader Dodik
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and the President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik hold bilateral talks in Moscow.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik hold bilateral talks in Moscow on Tuesday, May 23.The leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of topics, including regional and global issues.Dodik took office as president of Republika Srpska in November last year. His last meeting with Putin took place in the Kremlin in September 2022.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Putin Meets With Republika Srpska Leader Dodik

17:11 GMT 23.05.2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik
President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik arrived in Moscow on May 23 to meet with the Russian president.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik hold bilateral talks in Moscow on Tuesday, May 23.
The leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of topics, including regional and global issues.
Dodik took office as president of Republika Srpska in November last year. His last meeting with Putin took place in the Kremlin in September 2022.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
