https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/putin-meets-with-republika-srpska-leader-dodik-1110535992.html

Putin Meets With Republika Srpska Leader Dodik

Putin Meets With Republika Srpska Leader Dodik

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and the President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik hold bilateral talks in Moscow.

2023-05-23T17:11+0000

2023-05-23T17:11+0000

2023-05-23T17:11+0000

russia

milorad dodik

vladimir putin

russia

moscow

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/17/1110536158_0:92:3145:1861_1920x0_80_0_0_6240a929103925e2d6cf3846925b76c7.jpg

Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik hold bilateral talks in Moscow on Tuesday, May 23.The leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of topics, including regional and global issues.Dodik took office as president of Republika Srpska in November last year. His last meeting with Putin took place in the Kremlin in September 2022.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president vladimir putin, president of republika srpska milorad dodik