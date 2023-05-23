https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/putin-meets-with-republika-srpska-leader-dodik-1110535992.html
Putin Meets With Republika Srpska Leader Dodik
Putin Meets With Republika Srpska Leader Dodik
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and the President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik hold bilateral talks in Moscow.
2023-05-23T17:11+0000
2023-05-23T17:11+0000
2023-05-23T17:11+0000
russia
milorad dodik
vladimir putin
russia
moscow
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/17/1110536158_0:92:3145:1861_1920x0_80_0_0_6240a929103925e2d6cf3846925b76c7.jpg
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik hold bilateral talks in Moscow on Tuesday, May 23.The leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of topics, including regional and global issues.Dodik took office as president of Republika Srpska in November last year. His last meeting with Putin took place in the Kremlin in September 2022.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/17/1110536158_207:0:2936:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a1ff2d8b13a7d2e17ee571ca12918aad.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian president vladimir putin, president of republika srpska milorad dodik
russian president vladimir putin, president of republika srpska milorad dodik
Putin Meets With Republika Srpska Leader Dodik
President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik arrived in Moscow on May 23 to meet with the Russian president.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik hold bilateral talks in Moscow on Tuesday, May 23.
The leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of topics, including regional and global issues.
Dodik took office as president of Republika Srpska in November last year. His last meeting with Putin took place in the Kremlin in September 2022.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!