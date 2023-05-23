https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/russia-takes-artemovsk-bakhmut-epsteins-bill-gates-blackmail-debt-ceiling-1110524742.html

Russia Takes Artemovsk, Epstein's Bill Gates Blackmail, Debt Ceiling

Russia Takes Artemovsk, Epstein's Bill Gates Blackmail, Debt Ceiling

Americans are getting genuinely concerned about the debt ceiling deadlock - and about President Joe Biden’s age.

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the battle for Artemovsk (Bakhmut), how getting F-16s could change the fight in Ukraine, how Western reporting often rests on mistaken assumptions about Russia’s aims in the war, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s appearances at the G7 and the Arab League.Political scientist, author, and host of the American Exception podcast Aaron Good discusses CNN and other Western media support’s cooperation with the Ukrainian state, the changing cruciality of the city of Artyomovsk (Bakhmut), the BBC’s attempt to bring transparency to its reporting and rout out deepfakes and 'misinformation', Jeffrey Epstein’s record of blackmailing Bill Gates, and the historically-large fine by the European Union on Facebook’s parent company Meta.Former senior FBI agent and renowned whistleblower Coleen Rowley discusses House hearings with three FBI witnesses, how the bureau internally views the politicization of the bureau, new reports of the FBI’s abuse of its surveillance tools, how the FBI has misused informants in the past, reasons for cautious optimism in the case of Julian Assange, insights into Midwest voters looking forward to the 2024, and the fight over whether to reauthorize Section 702.Writer and editor of The Polemicist Jim Kavanagh discusses the ongoing debt ceiling negotiations, how Biden is aligning with the GOP on possible budget cuts, the futility of the debt ceiling, why the obligation steers Washington towards further cuts to social programs, and who ultimately is likely to win in this standoff.The Misfits also discuss elections in Greece and Northern Ireland, a temporary agreement on the Colorado River crisis, fights over graduation attire, open Congressional seats, and Hunter Biden’s laptop.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

