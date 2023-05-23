International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/still-no-deal-in-debt-ceiling-standoff--1110522174.html
Still No Deal in Debt Ceiling Standoff
Still No Deal in Debt Ceiling Standoff
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the debt ceiling taking center stage as President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will hold talks about the possible scenarios to resolve the standoff.
2023-05-23T04:34+0000
2023-05-23T10:20+0000
fault lines
radio
lasso
ecuador
g7 summit
fbi
january 6
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/16/1110522017_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a4b104ad051364ad1ff78cb460c64638.png
Still No Deal in Debt Ceiling Standoff
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the debt ceiling taking center stage as President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will hold talks about the possible scenarios to resolve the standoff.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystTodd "Bubba" Horwitz - Chief market strategist of BubbaTrading.comColeen Rowley - Lawyer, &amp; Retired FBI AgentEsteban Carrillo - Ecuadorian journalist and current editor for The CradleIn the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke with the Fault Lines team about the advancements of Russia's troops in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Ukraine receiving F-16 jets in the future.In the second hour, Todd "Bubba" Horwitz joined Fault Lines to discuss the debt ceiling talks between President Biden and House Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy as there is no visible solution to the standoff.Later in the second hour, retired FBI agent Coleen Rowley spoke to the Fault Lines about the FBI searching and spying on Jan. 6 protestors and George Floyd demonstrators in a spy database.In the third hour, journalist Esteban Carillo spoke with the team about the political crisis in Ecuador as President Lasso dissolved the country’s National Assembly.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/16/1110522017_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c8c841a421d0259485b18290256d8c7f.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
fault lines, who's winning in ukraine, what happens when the us hits its debt ceiling, what is happening in ecuador
fault lines, who's winning in ukraine, what happens when the us hits its debt ceiling, what is happening in ecuador

Still No Deal in Debt Ceiling Standoff

04:34 GMT 23.05.2023 (Updated: 10:20 GMT 23.05.2023)
Fault Lines
Still No Deal in Debt Ceiling Standoff
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
- Sputnik International
Melik Abdul
All materialsWrite to the author
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the debt ceiling taking center stage as President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will hold talks about the possible scenarios to resolve the standoff.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Todd "Bubba" Horwitz - Chief market strategist of BubbaTrading.com
Coleen Rowley - Lawyer, & Retired FBI Agent
Esteban Carrillo - Ecuadorian journalist and current editor for The Cradle
In the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke with the Fault Lines team about the advancements of Russia's troops in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Ukraine receiving F-16 jets in the future.
In the second hour, Todd "Bubba" Horwitz joined Fault Lines to discuss the debt ceiling talks between President Biden and House Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy as there is no visible solution to the standoff.
Later in the second hour, retired FBI agent Coleen Rowley spoke to the Fault Lines about the FBI searching and spying on Jan. 6 protestors and George Floyd demonstrators in a spy database.
In the third hour, journalist Esteban Carillo spoke with the team about the political crisis in Ecuador as President Lasso dissolved the country’s National Assembly.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала