Still No Deal in Debt Ceiling Standoff

Still No Deal in Debt Ceiling Standoff

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the debt ceiling taking center stage as President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will hold talks about the possible scenarios to resolve the standoff.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystTodd "Bubba" Horwitz - Chief market strategist of BubbaTrading.comColeen Rowley - Lawyer, & Retired FBI AgentEsteban Carrillo - Ecuadorian journalist and current editor for The CradleIn the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke with the Fault Lines team about the advancements of Russia's troops in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Ukraine receiving F-16 jets in the future.In the second hour, Todd "Bubba" Horwitz joined Fault Lines to discuss the debt ceiling talks between President Biden and House Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy as there is no visible solution to the standoff.Later in the second hour, retired FBI agent Coleen Rowley spoke to the Fault Lines about the FBI searching and spying on Jan. 6 protestors and George Floyd demonstrators in a spy database.In the third hour, journalist Esteban Carillo spoke with the team about the political crisis in Ecuador as President Lasso dissolved the country’s National Assembly.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

