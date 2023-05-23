U-Haul Truck Crashes Near White House Security Barrier, Nearby Buildings Evacuated

International
A U-Haul moving crashed into a security barrier near the White House late Monday, prompting officials to carry out evacuations of nearby buildings.
Being updated
A U-Haul moving crashed into a security barrier near the White House late Monday, prompting officials to carry out evacuations of nearby buildings.
A motive has not been detailed by law enforcement officials; however, local media reported the driver was allegedly taken into custody. No injuries were reported at the scene.
The incident unfolded near Lafayette Square, which sits just north of the White House. Several buildings in the immediate area were either placed on lockdown or evacuated by first responders.
Video has since emerged on social media showing the truck from a distance.
Authorities are now investigating what has been reported as a "suspicious package" that was left behind following the U-Haul truck's crash which happened just before 10 PM. Authorities have closed several blocks on H Street for their investigation.
