U-Haul Truck Crashes Near White House Security Barrier, Nearby Buildings Evacuated
03:16 GMT 23.05.2023 (Updated: 03:26 GMT 23.05.2023)
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaOfficial residence of the U.S. President, the White House in Washington D.C.
A U-Haul moving crashed into a security barrier near the White House late Monday, prompting officials to carry out evacuations of nearby buildings.
A motive has not been detailed by law enforcement officials; however, local media reported the driver was allegedly taken into custody. No injuries were reported at the scene.
The incident unfolded near Lafayette Square, which sits just north of the White House. Several buildings in the immediate area were either placed on lockdown or evacuated by first responders.
Video has since emerged on social media showing the truck from a distance.
Witness shares a Uhaul attempted to go on grounds of Lafayette Square (near White House north lawn)— AJD (@ASHLEYJDIMELLA) May 23, 2023
Staff at the St. Regis shared with me the road has been evacuated & locked down. pic.twitter.com/KUg7qg43Ks
Authorities are now investigating what has been reported as a "suspicious package" that was left behind following the U-Haul truck's crash which happened just before 10 PM. Authorities have closed several blocks on H Street for their investigation.
Took this photo of the White House and immediately heard a crash behind me.— Benjamin Berger (@BenB005) May 23, 2023
Figured someone may have accidentally crashed until the U-Haul backed up and once again tried to break through the barriers.
Shoutout to the Secret Service Police for their quick response and action! pic.twitter.com/qIq3PbBJFj