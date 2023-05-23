https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/ukraine-to-receive-f-16s-after-loss-of-artemovsk-bakhmut-1110522711.html
Ukraine to Receive F-16s After Loss of Artemovsk
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, such as Ukraine's loss of Artyomovsk (Bakhmut).
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystSteve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaMelik Abdul: Co-host of Fault LinesJohn Kiriakou: Cohost of Political Misfits, Former CIA AnalystIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss Ukraine's loss of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and the US wanting to supply F-16's to the country.In the second half of the hour Attorney and CEO of Gill Media, Steve Gill joins to discuss the latest out of the debt-ceiling debacle.In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to Co-Host of Fault Lines Melik Abdul to discuss the latest abortion bans and how it affects the 2024 elections.The Final Countdown wrapped up with John Kiriakou, Cohost of Political Misfits about the Greek and Turkish elections.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst
Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
Melik Abdul: Co-host of Fault Lines
John Kiriakou: Cohost of Political Misfits, Former CIA Analyst
In the first half hour, the hosts were joined by International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss Ukraine's loss of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and the US wanting to supply F-16's to the country.
In the second half of the hour Attorney and CEO of Gill Media, Steve Gill joins to discuss the latest out of the debt-ceiling debacle.
In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to Co-Host of Fault Lines Melik Abdul to discuss the latest abortion bans and how it affects the 2024 elections.
The Final Countdown wrapped up with John Kiriakou, Cohost of Political Misfits about the Greek and Turkish elections.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.