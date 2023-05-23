https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/ukraine-to-receive-f-16s-after-loss-of-artemovsk-bakhmut-1110522711.html

Ukraine to Receive F-16s After Loss of Artemovsk

Ukraine to Receive F-16s After Loss of Artemovsk

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, such as Ukraine's loss of Artyomovsk (Bakhmut).

2023-05-23T04:24+0000

2023-05-23T04:24+0000

2023-05-23T10:30+0000

the final countdown

ukraine

g7

f16

us debt ceiling crisis

joe biden

abortion

greece

turkiye

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/16/1110522360_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c7f65cf9757c92cfdb34f5e63716893e.jpg

Ukraine to Receive F-16s After Loss of Bakhmut On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, such as Ukraine's loss of Bakhmut.

Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystSteve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaMelik Abdul: Co-host of Fault LinesJohn Kiriakou: Cohost of Political Misfits, Former CIA AnalystIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss Ukraine's loss of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and the US wanting to supply F-16's to the country.In the second half of the hour Attorney and CEO of Gill Media, Steve Gill joins to discuss the latest out of the debt-ceiling debacle.In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to Co-Host of Fault Lines Melik Abdul to discuss the latest abortion bans and how it affects the 2024 elections.The Final Countdown wrapped up with John Kiriakou, Cohost of Political Misfits about the Greek and Turkish elections.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

greece

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Manila Chan

Manila Chan

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Manila Chan

the final countdown, who's winning in ukraine