US Economists Expect Inflation, Interests Rates to Remain High in 2023 — Survey

A new survey of economists found that respondents expect the US Federal Reserve to make little progress this year on curbing rising prices, saying they expect inflation and interest rates will remain stubbornly high.

A new survey of economists found that respondents expect the US Federal Reserve to make little progress this year on curbing rising prices, saying they expect inflation and interest rates will remain stubbornly high.The survey of 45 economists, which was conducted by the National Association for Business Economics (NABE), estimates that inflation will average 4.2% this year — a jump from the 3.9% the group predicted in February.The survey indicates the economists expect the Federal Reserve to keep its benchmark interest rate around 5.1% this year, which is its highest level in 16 years.NABE President Julia Coronado explained in a statement that respondents were “divided as to whether a recession in the US is likely in the next year.”“However, the median forecast calls for economic growth through 2024 to be modest,” she noted.“Most respondents indicate the banking crisis is contained but ongoing, with only about one-fifth believing it will worsen,” NABE Outlook Survey Chairwoman Dana M. Peterson insisted.But the US economy isn't exactly out of the woods.On average, the experts anticipate the American economy will grow by a paltry 1.2% this year, with three out of five economists responding that the US population should expect to see a recession by year’s end.The survey comes as Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and US President Joe Biden continue negotiations to head off a potential default on June 1 by raising the country’s debt ceiling once again. The US is currently running on extraordinary measures implemented by the Treasury Department in January.

