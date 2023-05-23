https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/video-new-safety-alerts-as-mexicos-popocatepetl-volcano-eruption-continues-1110542990.html

Video: New Safety Alerts as Mexico’s Popocatepetl Volcano Eruption Continues

Popocatepetl continued to erupt on Tuesday, with incandescent rock fragments being spotted at airports, causing the Mexican government to increase the alert level in the capital city to Yellow Phase 3.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/17/1110543124_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4643f32a14bfb73f8dad4051763c038c.jpg

Popocatepetl continued to erupt on Tuesday, with incandescent rock fragments being spotted at airports, causing the Mexican government to increase the alert level in the capital city to Yellow Phase 3, its highest alert level that is not a "red" level alarm.Video and photos captured the smoke and fiery plumes, which were visible from Mexico City, 40 miles to the northwest. However, days of eruptions have pumped enough ash into the air to significantly reduce visibility for dozens of miles around.The 17,800-foot-high volcano, which dominates the skyline to the southeast of Mexico City and is known to locals simply as "El Popo," has erupted regularly since 2000, when it released its largest eruption in 1,200 years. However, it has been observed erupting numerous times going back to at least 1363, when the indigenous Aztec Empire held sway across the region.Strong winds have carried Popo's ash plume to the east, reaching the Bay of Campeche, according to data from satellites operated by the US National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). However, ash has fallen across the region, causing airport runways to close temporarily in North America's largest city.

