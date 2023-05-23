https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/vtb-chairman-yuan-to-replace-dollar-as-main-reserve-currency-in-future-1110534045.html

Chinese yuan may replace the US dollar as the world's reserve and settlement currency in the nearest 10 years, Chairman of VTB Bank Andrei Kostin said.

Chinese yuan may replace the US dollar as the world's reserve and settlement currency in the next 10 years, the chairman of Russia's VTB Bank, Andrei Kostin, said.According to him, the monetary and financial system that has predominated for decades ensures the hegemony of the US and its Western allies, and the dollar and the euro account for three-quarters of global settlements. Kostin added that the dollar is the world's main reserve currency, but having announced a course of containment of Russia and China, the collective West, and the US in particular, have been actively using their currency as a weapon.In March, Russia's President Vladimir Putin said it was necessary to promote the practice of mutual settlements between Russia and China in national currencies.Russia has in recent months been strengthening its economic cooperation with China and adopting the yuan currency for trade. In early April, the yuan replaced the dollar as the most traded currency in Russia, and the Chinese currency continues to penetrate a number of other markets around the world.

