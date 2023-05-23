International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/watch-ka-52-attack-helicopters-in-action-during-special-op-1110535053.html
WATCH: Ka-52 Attack Helicopters In Action During Special Op
WATCH: Ka-52 Attack Helicopters In Action During Special Op
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the Russian Air Force's Ka-52 attack helicopter crews destroying strongholds and armored vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces during combat missions.
2023-05-23T12:24+0000
2023-05-23T12:24+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ka-52
ka-50
ukraine
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101900/76/1019007646_0:166:2048:1318_1920x0_80_0_0_fbef19732e0776cfbbf70dfbb86c42f4.jpg
The Defense Ministry has released a video of the Russian Air Force's Ka-52 attack helicopter crews destroying strongholds and armored vehicles belonging to the Ukrainian military during combat missions.The footage shows the Ka-52 taking off for a combat mission, setting off on a combat course, working on targets with unguided aerial missiles from the glide path and returning back to the airfield.The exact date and location was not specified.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101900/76/1019007646_36:0:2013:1483_1920x0_80_0_0_9fd239a8ec20f1288dd206463e9a488d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ka-52 attack helicopters, russian defense ministry, ukrainian armed forces
ka-52 attack helicopters, russian defense ministry, ukrainian armed forces

WATCH: Ka-52 Attack Helicopters In Action During Special Op

12:24 GMT 23.05.2023
© Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev / Go to the mediabankThe Kamov Ka-50 attack helicopter, nicknamed the 'Black Shark' (Chernaya Akula), as it often features a matte black paint job.
The Kamov Ka-50 attack helicopter, nicknamed the 'Black Shark' (Chernaya Akula), as it often features a matte black paint job. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2023
© Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The Kamov Ka-50 is an attack helicopter designed to provide close air support for ground troops, and battle enemy armored vehicles and other high-value targets. The Ka-50 is a unique chopper in that it features a coaxial rotor system, eliminating the need for a tail rotor.
The Defense Ministry has released a video of the Russian Air Force's Ka-52 attack helicopter crews destroying strongholds and armored vehicles belonging to the Ukrainian military during combat missions.
The footage shows the Ka-52 taking off for a combat mission, setting off on a combat course, working on targets with unguided aerial missiles from the glide path and returning back to the airfield.
The exact date and location was not specified.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала