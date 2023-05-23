https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/watch-ka-52-attack-helicopters-in-action-during-special-op-1110535053.html
WATCH: Ka-52 Attack Helicopters In Action During Special Op
WATCH: Ka-52 Attack Helicopters In Action During Special Op
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the Russian Air Force's Ka-52 attack helicopter crews destroying strongholds and armored vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces during combat missions.
2023-05-23T12:24+0000
2023-05-23T12:24+0000
2023-05-23T12:24+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ka-52
ka-50
ukraine
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101900/76/1019007646_0:166:2048:1318_1920x0_80_0_0_fbef19732e0776cfbbf70dfbb86c42f4.jpg
The Defense Ministry has released a video of the Russian Air Force's Ka-52 attack helicopter crews destroying strongholds and armored vehicles belonging to the Ukrainian military during combat missions.The footage shows the Ka-52 taking off for a combat mission, setting off on a combat course, working on targets with unguided aerial missiles from the glide path and returning back to the airfield.The exact date and location was not specified.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101900/76/1019007646_36:0:2013:1483_1920x0_80_0_0_9fd239a8ec20f1288dd206463e9a488d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ka-52 attack helicopters, russian defense ministry, ukrainian armed forces
ka-52 attack helicopters, russian defense ministry, ukrainian armed forces
WATCH: Ka-52 Attack Helicopters In Action During Special Op
The Kamov Ka-50 is an attack helicopter designed to provide close air support for ground troops, and battle enemy armored vehicles and other high-value targets. The Ka-50 is a unique chopper in that it features a coaxial rotor system, eliminating the need for a tail rotor.
The Defense Ministry has released a video of the Russian Air Force's Ka-52 attack helicopter crews destroying strongholds and armored vehicles belonging to the Ukrainian military during combat missions.
The footage shows the Ka-52 taking off for a combat mission, setting off on a combat course, working on targets with unguided aerial missiles from the glide path and returning back to the airfield.
The exact date and location was not specified.