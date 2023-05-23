https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/watch-ka-52-attack-helicopters-in-action-during-special-op-1110535053.html

WATCH: Ka-52 Attack Helicopters In Action During Special Op

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the Russian Air Force's Ka-52 attack helicopter crews destroying strongholds and armored vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces during combat missions.

The Defense Ministry has released a video of the Russian Air Force's Ka-52 attack helicopter crews destroying strongholds and armored vehicles belonging to the Ukrainian military during combat missions.The footage shows the Ka-52 taking off for a combat mission, setting off on a combat course, working on targets with unguided aerial missiles from the glide path and returning back to the airfield.The exact date and location was not specified.

