https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/watch-refugee-from-artemovsk-reveals-how-ukrainian-forces-abduct-children--1110530023.html

WATCH: Refugee From Artemovsk Reveals How Ukrainian Forces Abduct Children

WATCH: Refugee From Artemovsk Reveals How Ukrainian Forces Abduct Children

An evacuee from Artemovsk spoke to a Sputnik correspondent and revealed that the Ukrainian authorities and members of the military in Artemovsk were seizing children from residents and, under threats of being stripped of their parental rights, parents were forced to leave for areas under Kiev's control.

2023-05-23T05:40+0000

2023-05-23T05:40+0000

2023-05-23T05:40+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

kiev

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109385386_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6c37adf600b17065d4cd4238db1f23c2.jpg

An evacuee from Artemovsk spoke to a Sputnik correspondent and revealed that the Ukrainian authorities and members of the military in Artemovsk were in the habit of abducting children from residents and, under threats of being stripped of their parental rights, parents were forced to leave for areas under Kiev's control.Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that the liberation of the city of Bakhmut had been completed.The hotly contested Artemovsk (Bakhmut), north of the city of Donetsk, has been the center of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine for months. The city is an important transport hub, with many crossroads for Donbass, and used to serve as a vital center for supplying Ukrainian troops stationed in the region at the beginning of the special military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine more than a year ago.

ukraine

kiev

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

artemovsk, bakhmut, ukrainian authorities, seizing children, parental rights