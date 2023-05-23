International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
WATCH: Russian 2S5 Giatsint-S Gun Strikes Enemy Near Artemovsk
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the artillery crews of the Russia’s Eastern Military District providing fire support to infantry units, which hold the defense on the flanks of the Artemovsk direction.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the artillery crews of the Russia's Eastern Military District providing fire support for infantry units holding the defense on the flanks of the Artemovsk direction, helping repel Ukrainian attempts to counterattack. After aerial reconnaissance unit ferrets out clusters of troops and enemy equipment, their coordinates are transferred to the crew of the 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled artillery installation. The combat vehicle then moves into position and opens fire on the identified targets.
WATCH: Russian 2S5 Giatsint-S Gun Strikes Enemy Near Artemovsk

15:19 GMT 23.05.2023
The 2S5 Giatsint-S is a powerful self-propelled artillery system designed to provide long-range fire support for ground troops and is capable of firing a wide range of ammunition types. The artillery system is able to quickly move to new firing positions, making it difficult for enemy forces to locate and target.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the artillery crews of the Russia's Eastern Military District providing fire support for infantry units holding the defense on the flanks of the Artemovsk direction, helping repel Ukrainian attempts to counterattack.
After aerial reconnaissance unit ferrets out clusters of troops and enemy equipment, their coordinates are transferred to the crew of the 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled artillery installation. The combat vehicle then moves into position and opens fire on the identified targets.
