WATCH: Russian 2S5 Giatsint-S Gun Strikes Enemy Near Artemovsk

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the artillery crews of the Russia’s Eastern Military District providing fire support to infantry units, which hold the defense on the flanks of the Artemovsk direction.

2023-05-23T15:19+0000

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the artillery crews of the Russia's Eastern Military District providing fire support for infantry units holding the defense on the flanks of the Artemovsk direction, helping repel Ukrainian attempts to counterattack. After aerial reconnaissance unit ferrets out clusters of troops and enemy equipment, their coordinates are transferred to the crew of the 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled artillery installation. The combat vehicle then moves into position and opens fire on the identified targets.

