What's Next in Ukraine as Russia Takes Control of Artemovsk

What's Next in Ukraine as Russia Takes Control of Artemovsk

Russian Forces Take Control of Artemovsk (Bakhmut), UN Report Details The Toll of Climate Change, Post 9/11 Wars Responsible for 4.5 Million Deaths

What’s Next In Ukraine As Russia Takes Control of Bakhmut Russian Forces Take Control of Bakhmut, UN Report Details The Toll of Climate Change, Post 9/11 Wars Responsible for 4.5 Million Deaths

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss Russian forces taking control of Artemovsk, also known as Bakhmut, after a months-long grinding battle, the strategic significance of the city and how the western media and pro-Ukraine forces have worked to present it as a symbolic victory, why Artemovsk serves an important strategic purpose for further Russian offensive in Donbass, and how Volodymyr Zelensky’s tours around the world are exposing who is really in charge in Ukraine.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Anthony Rogers Wright, Director of Environmental Justice with New York Lawyers for the Public Interest to discuss a UN report on deaths from climate change during the last fifty years and the extremely disproportionate impact on the global south, how this report raises the issue of climate reparations and what culpability the US has for advancing climate change, and why a climate movement must build itself into a militant movement to demand more than the non-solutions proposed by the Biden administration.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Amanda Yee, host of the Radio Free Amanda podcast to discuss a recent study detailing that at least 4.5 million people have died as a result of post-9/11 wars, why most of those deaths have come from indirect deaths caused by those wars and why those deaths are often not included in discussions about the impact of US militarism and imperialism, and how the indirect deaths from imperialism can also be felt domestically as social spending continues to be slashed in favor of funding death and destruction.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chuck Modiano, justice journalist and Sports writer for Deadspin to discuss the charging of DC Metropolitan Police Department officer Lt. Shane Lamond with leaking information to Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, the legacy of recently retired NBA forward Carmelo Anthony and his relatively unknown connections to social justice, and Daniel Penny proclaiming himself to not be a racist in an interview he did with the New York Post.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

