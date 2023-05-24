https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/bad-news-for-biden-from-ukraine-1110555956.html
Bad News for Biden From Ukraine
Bad News for Biden From Ukraine
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with Karen Kwiatkowski, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. and ex-Pentagon analyst, about growing dissent in the US military and Biden’s shrinking options on Ukraine.
Bad News for Biden from Ukraine
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with Karen Kwiatkowski, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. and ex-Pentagon analyst, about growing dissent in the US military and Biden’s shrinking options on Ukraine.
“None of these people -- Biden, Sullivan, Blinken, none of these people who are making this war, who are pursuing this policy, ever wore a uniform, none of them qualify as the average American,” Karen Kwiatkowski said. “They have no roots in the heartland of this country. They really are an elite, a very narrow elite. And it's their war and it will be handed to them during the elections.”We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Bad News for Biden From Ukraine
05:45 GMT 24.05.2023
In this week's episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with Karen Kwiatkowski, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. and ex-Pentagon analyst, about growing dissent in the US military and Biden's shrinking options on Ukraine.
"None of these people -- Biden, Sullivan, Blinken, none of these people who are making this war, who are pursuing this policy, ever wore a uniform, none of them qualify as the average American," Karen Kwiatkowski said. "They have no roots in the heartland of this country. They really are an elite, a very narrow elite. And it's their war and it will be handed to them during the elections."
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.