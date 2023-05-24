https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/bad-news-for-biden-from-ukraine-1110555956.html

Bad News for Biden From Ukraine

Bad News for Biden From Ukraine

In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with Karen Kwiatkowski, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. and ex-Pentagon analyst, about growing dissent in the US military and Biden’s shrinking options on Ukraine.

2023-05-24T05:45+0000

2023-05-24T05:45+0000

2023-05-24T10:17+0000

new rules

radio

karen kwiatkowski

ukraine

joe biden

us military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/18/1110555735_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_43da7aca6c0b9bf392e763736c3c1a25.jpg

Bad News for Biden from Ukraine In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with Karen Kwiatkowski, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. and ex-Pentagon analyst, about growing dissent in the US military and Biden’s shrinking options on Ukraine.

“None of these people -- Biden, Sullivan, Blinken, none of these people who are making this war, who are pursuing this policy, ever wore a uniform, none of them qualify as the average American,” Karen Kwiatkowski said. “They have no roots in the heartland of this country. They really are an elite, a very narrow elite. And it's their war and it will be handed to them during the elections.”We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Simes Dimitri

Simes Dimitri

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Simes Dimitri

new rules, who's winning in ukraine, what is going on in ukraine, why does the us support ukraine, what is the us strategy in ukraine, the situation in ukraine now