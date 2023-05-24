https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/danish-pm-reportedly-being-seriously-considered-to-serve-as-next-nato-leader-1110571675.html

Danish PM Reportedly Being 'Seriously' Considered to Serve as Next NATO Leader

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is reportedly being "seriously" considered as a candidate to become NATO's next secretary general, a prospect reinforced by her recent invitation to the White House.

Incumbent NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's term is scheduled to end in late September following multiple extensions. Another extension is also a possibility if the allies fail to agree on a replacement, media reported. Frederiksen fits several criteria NATO leaders consider important in a new chief, according to the reports. This includes being a European, a head of government, a strong supporter of Ukraine and a woman. A senior diplomat from Central Europe confirmed the Danish leader "is indeed considered seriously by a number of bigger allies." Frederiksen has received an invitation to visit the White House on June 5 in what many reportedly see as Washington's impending go-ahead for the role traditionally reserved for Europeans.There are reportedly also arguments against her, however. Some point out that NATO has already had a chief from Denmark, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, who held the post from 2009-2014. Furthermore, Denmark's defense spending is still below the targeted 2% of the GDP, which diplomats fear might send a wrong signal, a Central European diplomat told media.

