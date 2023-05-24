https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/detwitter-for-prez-1110550665.html

DeTwitter for Prez?

DeTwitter for Prez?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will apparently announce his run for presidency on Twitter, the platform currently owned by Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, on Wednesday night.

DeSantis, 44, will share a “virtual stage” on Wednesday night with Musk via Twitter in order to announce his run, three sources told an American news outlet. The interview will be broadcast on Twitter Spaces, the site’s feature that allows live conversations to be streamed for “anyone to join” or listen to, according to the company’s website.As DeSantis will be getting cozy with possibly his most influential supporter, a fundraiser for DeSantis will be held at the Four Seasons in Miami, Florida, during the same time. While Musk has previously said he would support DeSantis were he to run, he stated on Tuesday that he is “not going to endorse any particle candidate” yet.The launch could help bump DeSantis' popularity, as the Florida governor is currently falling behind his rival, former President Donald Trump, in the polls. With Musk having 140 million Twitter followers, it is speculated an interview might launch him a larger base of voters.

