G7 Summit Continues Saber-Rattling Against Russia and China

G7 Summit Continues Saber-Rattling Against Russia and China

G7 Summit Advances Western War Designs, American Complicity In Sexual Exploitation In Korea, TikTok

2023-05-24

2023-05-24T04:43+0000

2023-05-24T10:06+0000

by any means necessary

radio

g7

ukraine

tiktok

surveillance

joe biden

florida

korean peninsula

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Chris Helali, political analyst, researcher and Independent investigative journalist to discuss the recent summit of the G7 powers and how it served to advance imperialist aggression against China and Russia, how the US decision to supply Ukraine with F-16 jets presents another dangerous escalation in the conflict, why Volodymyr Zelensky has seemed to shy away from efforts at brokering peace and how that could be related to the interests of the US and NATO, and how this affects the US standing in the world as it continues to isolate itself from nations that refuse to go along with its imperialist aggression.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Riley Seungyoon Park, writer, student, organizer and member of Nodutdol Korean Community Development to discuss a recent report detailing the sexual abuse of South Korean women by American soldiers on the peninsula and the south Korean government’s complicity in that abuse, how the legacies of these actions have lasted well beyond their time as American GIs continue to occupy the Korean peninsula, how this issue exemplifies the impact of US imperialism on South Korea, and how the movement in South Korea is working for justice for the victims of this exploitation.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss Montana’s TikTok ban and legal challenges to it on grounds that it violates the US constitution, a recent report claiming that the FBI misused the section 702 surveillance database more than 278,000 times, and data analytics firm Palantir’s efforts to sell its software to Lithuanian authorities as the company positions itself as a key asset in new cold war efforts.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, co-host of The Final Countdown, which you can hear from 10am to 12 PM EST right here on Radio Sputnik to discuss the Biden administration’s apparent capitulation to House Republicans on the debt ceiling and why the Democratic Party is choosing him as its presidential candidate despite his abysmal poll numbers, the recent G7 summit and China’s response to the summit’s clear anti-China warmongering, and the NAACP issuing a travel advisory for Florida in response to some of the legislative actions of Governor Ron DeSantis.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

florida

korean peninsula

2023

