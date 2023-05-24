https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/immigration-politics-irs-vs-hunter-biden-debt-ceiling-talks-1110546851.html
Immigration Politics, IRS vs Hunter Biden, Debt Ceiling Talks
Immigration Politics, IRS vs Hunter Biden, Debt Ceiling Talks
Colombian President Gustavo Petro suspends a ceasefire with a guerrilla group over allegations of anti-indigenous violence.
2023-05-24T04:32+0000
2023-05-24T04:32+0000
2023-05-24T10:00+0000
political misfits
radio
immigration
debt ceiling
hunter biden
artificial intelligence (ai)
tiktok
whistleblower
robert f. kennedy jr
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/17/1110546694_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_79b8be14cebd027eba2b7d926f3e7311.png
Immigration Politics, IRS vs Hunter Biden, Debt Ceiling Talks
Colombian President Gustavo Petro suspends a ceasefire with a guerrilla group over allegations of anti-indigenous violence.
Critical medical anthropologist Adrienne Pine joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the Washington Post recruiting celebrity chefs to write about the national security implications of hunger, New York Mayor Eric Adams and US President Joe Biden butting heads on immigration, and how inaction on immigration is dividing the Democratic Party.Author with a focus on border militarization Todd Miller discusses the record budget that border enforcement has received while still failing to control the situation, how the war on terror provides a model for enacting immigration policy, the killing of an Native man in Arizona by Border Patrol after the man called them to his property, and whether there is any hope for a bipartisan immigration reform bill in Congress.Activist, former educator, host of the Sabby Sabs podcast Sabrina Salvati discusses warnings from Treasury officials on what could happen if a debt ceiling decision isn’t reached, the role of local politics in decisions like Montana’s move to ban TikTok, how AI will affect media jobs and media literacy, and whether Robert F. Kennedy Jr. presents a serious threat to incumbent Joe Biden.Wife of whistleblower Marty Gottesfeld and director of the group Free Marty G Dana Gottesfeld discusses the case of her husband, why the government has tried to cut off communication between husband and wife since December, and the lack of formal accountability and oversight of the Bureau of Prisons amid pervasive cases of abuse and inefficiencies.The Misfits also discuss a car crash near the White House, the danger of plastic recycling, South Africa and the International Criminal Court, saber-toothed beasts and a new deal between the US and Papua New Guinea.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/17/1110546694_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_39f524d17c05c6c21a42cbff42a4906d.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
political misfits, where is marty gottesfeld, us immigration policy
political misfits, where is marty gottesfeld, us immigration policy
Immigration Politics, IRS vs Hunter Biden, Debt Ceiling Talks
04:32 GMT 24.05.2023 (Updated: 10:00 GMT 24.05.2023)
Colombian President Gustavo Petro suspends a ceasefire with a guerrilla group over allegations of anti-indigenous violence.
Critical medical anthropologist Adrienne Pine joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the Washington Post recruiting celebrity chefs to write about the national security implications of hunger, New York Mayor Eric Adams and US President Joe Biden butting heads on immigration, and how inaction on immigration is dividing the Democratic Party.
Author with a focus on border militarization Todd Miller discusses the record budget that border enforcement has received while still failing to control the situation, how the war on terror provides a model for enacting immigration policy, the killing of an Native man in Arizona by Border Patrol after the man called them to his property, and whether there is any hope for a bipartisan immigration reform bill in Congress.
Activist, former educator, host of the Sabby Sabs podcast Sabrina Salvati discusses warnings from Treasury officials on what could happen if a debt ceiling decision isn’t reached, the role of local politics in decisions like Montana’s move to ban TikTok, how AI will affect media jobs and media literacy, and whether Robert F. Kennedy Jr. presents a serious threat to incumbent Joe Biden.
Wife of whistleblower Marty Gottesfeld and director of the group Free Marty G Dana Gottesfeld discusses the case of her husband, why the government has tried to cut off communication between husband and wife since December, and the lack of formal accountability and oversight of the Bureau of Prisons amid pervasive cases of abuse and inefficiencies.
The Misfits also discuss a car crash near the White House, the danger of plastic recycling, South Africa and the International Criminal Court, saber-toothed beasts and a new deal between the US and Papua New Guinea.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.