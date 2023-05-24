https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/iranian-president-us-claims-to-promote-democracy-are-fake-1110551166.html

Iranian President: US Claims to Promote Democracy Are ‘Fake’

Iranian President: US Claims to Promote Democracy Are ‘Fake’

Claims by the US government that it pursues the promotion of democracy abroad are simply “fake,” Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Tuesday.

2023-05-24T03:48+0000

2023-05-24T03:48+0000

2023-05-24T03:43+0000

world

indonesia

iran

jakarta

palestinians

ebrahim raisi

us

democracy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/13/1108577329_0:143:3137:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_9dc7093af8f33953cf03ebbb001b7258.jpg

Claims by the US government that it pursues the promotion of democracy abroad are simply “fake,” Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Tuesday.“With the rise of emerging powers, the era of US domination has come to an end, said Iran's chief executive,” media summarized.Raisi pointed out that if Western powers are really after democracy and self-determination, they can start by guaranteeing Palestinians the right to choose their own destiny.The statements, delivered during a speech urging unity among Muslims at an Islamic center in Jakarta, came as Raisi seeks to bolster bilateral relations on his first official trip to Indonesia.During a meeting with Indonesian House Speaker Puan Maharani, Raisi said the “expansion of ties between the Islamic Republic and Indonesia holds great promise for the progress of the two nations, the region, and the broader Muslim community,” state media reported.“Despite the unjust threats and sanctions, the Islamic Republic of Iran has made significant progress and has achieved capabilities that have created good opportunities for the development of bilateral relations,” Raisi is quoted as saying.

indonesia

iran

jakarta

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wyatt Reed

Wyatt Reed

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wyatt Reed

iranian president ebrahim raisi, us democracy, fake, iran, indonesia, jakarta