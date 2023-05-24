https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/last-chinese-emperors-watch-sells-for-62-million-1110564889.html

Last Chinese Emperor's Watch Sells for $6.2 Million

An auction house in Hong Kong sold several items on Tuesday that belonged to Aisin-Giyoro Puyi, the last emperor of China, who was overthrown in 1912. The items included a Swiss-made luxury watch, which went for $6.2 million.

The watch was a Patek Philippe Reference 96 Quantieme Lune, one of just eight known to exist. The unknown collector who purchased it did so at nearly twice the price it was expected to net, setting a record for the make of watch and for timepieces previously owned by emperors.The ultra-rare timepiece was made in Geneva in 1937 and has a Bauhaus-inspired platinum case that houses a silvered dial, with a rose-gold chapter ring and enamel hour markers. It also has an indicator for phases of the moon and a triple-date calendar - features just as rare in 1930s watches as the watch itself.It’s not known how Puyi acquired the watch, which he gave to his Russian interpreter, Georgy Permyakov, while in a Soviet prison after World War II. Puyi was arrested by Soviet forces during the final weeks of the war, as the Red Army launched its invasion of Japanese-held territories in China and Korea. Puyi had ignominiously served as the Japanese Empire’s ruler of Manchukuo, the puppet state established in Manchuria after it seized the region from China in 1931.In 1932, he successfully courted the Japanese Empire, which allowed him to become its puppet ruler in Manchukuo, taking on the name Kangde. However, he was almost totally a figurehead, signing proclamations issued to him by Tokyo.Other items sold at the auction also belonging to Puyi include a manuscript notebook, a leather-bound edition of Confuscius' "Analects," which together sold for $121,634 - almost five times the pre-sale estimate - and an inscribed red paper fan given to Permyakov in Tokyo, which sold for $77,846 - six times the pre-sale estimate.

