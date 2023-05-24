https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/lesotho-willing-to-extend-cooperation-with-russia-nothing-can-shake-ties---envoy-to-us-1110550393.html

Lesotho Willing to Extend Cooperation With Russia, Nothing Can Shake Ties - Envoy to US

Lesotho is willing to expand its cooperation with Russia and believes that nothing can affect bilateral ties, Tumisang Mosotho, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Lesotho to the United States, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We have always had excellent relations with Russia. To date, there remains no indication that anything can shake our friendship with Russia," Mosotho said. "Our friendship with Russian people is based on strong foundations. It goes for time immemorial. I believe equally we have been good friends to Russia over the years." Mosotho noted Russia and Lesotho have mainly been cooperating in education. "But of course we are open to extend areas of cooperation - agriculture of course, trade of course," he said.The ambassador further told Sputnik on Tuesday that he hopes his country's representatives will attend the upcoming Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg.When asked whether the Kingdom of Lesotho's delegation plans to attend the Russia-Africa summit, Mosotho said, "I want to believe so.""Yes, I believe that they will. I don’t know how far the arrangements, what are the plans, but all things being equal, I want to believe that they will attend," he said.

