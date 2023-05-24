https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/lesotho-willing-to-extend-cooperation-with-russia-nothing-can-shake-ties---envoy-to-us-1110550393.html
Lesotho is willing to expand its cooperation with Russia and believes that nothing can affect bilateral ties, Tumisang Mosotho, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Lesotho to the United States, told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"We have always had excellent relations with Russia. To date, there remains no indication that anything can shake our friendship with Russia," Mosotho said. "Our friendship with Russian people is based on strong foundations. It goes for time immemorial. I believe equally we have been good friends to Russia over the years." Mosotho noted Russia and Lesotho have mainly been cooperating in education. "But of course we are open to extend areas of cooperation - agriculture of course, trade of course," he said.The ambassador further told Sputnik on Tuesday that he hopes his country's representatives will attend the upcoming Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg.When asked whether the Kingdom of Lesotho's delegation plans to attend the Russia-Africa summit, Mosotho said, "I want to believe so.""Yes, I believe that they will. I don't know how far the arrangements, what are the plans, but all things being equal, I want to believe that they will attend," he said.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Lesotho is willing to expand its cooperation with Russia and believes that nothing can affect bilateral ties, Tumisang Mosotho, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Lesotho to the United States, told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"We have always had excellent relations with Russia. To date, there remains no indication that anything can shake our friendship with Russia," Mosotho said. "Our friendship with Russian people is based on strong foundations. It goes for time immemorial. I believe equally we have been good friends to Russia over the years."
Mosotho noted Russia and Lesotho have mainly been cooperating in education.
"But of course we are open to extend areas of cooperation - agriculture of course, trade of course," he said.
The ambassador further told Sputnik on Tuesday that he hopes his country's representatives will attend the upcoming Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg.
When asked whether the Kingdom of Lesotho's delegation plans to attend the Russia-Africa summit, Mosotho said, "I want to believe so."
"Yes, I believe that they will. I don’t know how far the arrangements, what are the plans, but all things being equal, I want to believe that they will attend," he said.
The first Russia-Africa summit took place in Sochi from October 23-24, 2019.
It was accompanied by the Russia-Africa economic forum. This year, according to the previous announcements, both the second summit and the economic forum are planned to be held in St. Petersburg from July 26–29.