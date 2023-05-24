https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/moscow-beijing-relations-at-unprecedentedly-high-level--russian-pm-mishustin-1110554631.html

Moscow-Beijing Relations at Unprecedentedly High Level – Russian PM Mishustin

Relations between Moscow and Beijing are currently at an unprecedentedly high level, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told the meeting with Li Qiang, the premier of the State Council of China.

Mishustin said that relations between Russia and China "are at an unprecedentedly high level, characterized by mutual respect for each other's interests, by the intention to jointly respond to new challenges that are associated with increasing turbulence in the international arena and the illegal sanctions pressure from the collective West."He added that "as our Chinese friends say, unity makes it possible to move mountains."Commenting on economic issues, Mishustin stressed that Russia-China trade may top $200 billion in 2023.The head of the Russian government - ranking official added that 70 percent of cross-border settlements between Russia and China are already carried out in national currencies - rubles and yuan.

