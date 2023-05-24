https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/no-deal-reached-on-debt-ceiling-as-june-approaches-1110544474.html
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, such as the debt ceiling debacle.
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystTodd "Bubba" Horowitz: Chief Marketing Strategist of BubbaTrading.comAngie Wong: National media spokesperson for Veterans for America FirstEsteban Carrillo: Ecuadorean journalist and editor for The CradleIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the Ukrainian attack on Russia's Belgorod region and latest developments out of Armenia.In the second half of the hour Chief Marketing Strategist Todd "Bubba" Horowitz joins to discuss the latest out of the debt-ceiling debacle.In the last hour, Angie Wong, national media spokesperson for Veterans for America First, to discuss the second Hunter Biden whistleblower coming forward.The Final Countdown wrapped up with Esteban Carrillo, an Ecuadorean journalist and editor for The Cradle, to discuss FARC in Colombia.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
No Deal Reached on Debt Ceiling as June Approaches
04:05 GMT 24.05.2023 (Updated: 09:56 GMT 24.05.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, such as the debt ceiling debacle.
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst
Todd "Bubba" Horowitz: Chief Marketing Strategist of BubbaTrading.com
Angie Wong: National media spokesperson for Veterans for America First
Esteban Carrillo: Ecuadorean journalist and editor for The Cradle
In the first half hour, the hosts were joined by International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the Ukrainian attack on Russia's Belgorod region and latest developments out of Armenia.
In the second half of the hour Chief Marketing Strategist Todd "Bubba" Horowitz joins to discuss the latest out of the debt-ceiling debacle.
In the last hour, Angie Wong, national media spokesperson for Veterans for America First, to discuss the second Hunter Biden whistleblower coming forward.
The Final Countdown wrapped up with Esteban Carrillo, an Ecuadorean journalist and editor for The Cradle, to discuss FARC in Colombia.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.