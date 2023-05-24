https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/no-deal-reached-on-debt-ceiling-as-june-approaches-1110544474.html

No Deal Reached on Debt Ceiling as June Approaches

No Deal Reached on Debt Ceiling as June Approaches

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, such as the debt ceiling debacle.

2023-05-24T04:05+0000

2023-05-24T04:05+0000

2023-05-24T09:56+0000

the final countdown

ukraine

russia

armenia

nagorno-karabakh

us debt ceiling crisis

joe biden

hunter biden

colombia

farc

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/17/1110544281_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_14087f0957ce3f3f0b77d27702074aba.jpg

No Deal Reached on Debt Ceiling as June Approaches On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, such as the debt ceiling debacle.

Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystTodd "Bubba" Horowitz: Chief Marketing Strategist of BubbaTrading.comAngie Wong: National media spokesperson for Veterans for America FirstEsteban Carrillo: Ecuadorean journalist and editor for The CradleIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the Ukrainian attack on Russia's Belgorod region and latest developments out of Armenia.In the second half of the hour Chief Marketing Strategist Todd "Bubba" Horowitz joins to discuss the latest out of the debt-ceiling debacle.In the last hour, Angie Wong, national media spokesperson for Veterans for America First, to discuss the second Hunter Biden whistleblower coming forward.The Final Countdown wrapped up with Esteban Carrillo, an Ecuadorean journalist and editor for The Cradle, to discuss FARC in Colombia.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

russia

armenia

nagorno-karabakh

colombia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Manila Chan

Manila Chan

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Manila Chan

the final countdown, what is holding up a debt ceiling deal, what happens when the us hits its debt ceiling, what is wrong with hunter biden, what is going on in ecuador