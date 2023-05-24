https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/rfk-jr-attacks-donald-trumps-2020-lockdowns-and-weaponization-of-the-fbi-1110549130.html

RFK Jr Attacks Donald Trump's 2020 Lockdowns and Weaponization of the FBI

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including a Uhaul truck crashing into the White House security barrier, and Ron DeSantis expected to announce his run for the 2024 Presidency.

2023-05-24T04:57+0000

RFK Jr Attacks Donald Trump's 2020 Lockdowns and the Weaponization of the FBI On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including a Uhaul truck crashing into the White House security barrier, and Ron DeSantis expected to announce his run for the 2024 Presidency.

Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Drums from America, The US will Not Default, and the Uniparty is Playing Politics Caleb Maupin - Speaker, Writer, Political Analyst, and Author | The Durham Report Finds a Way to Blame Russia, Donald Trump is the Leading Candidate for President, and the Corrupt FBI In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Frost about the sensitivity of the current generation in America, the interest on the debt, and America must pay the interest on the debt. Mark explained why the US will not default and the hopes anarcho-capitalists have for a possible default. Mark discussed the fifth generation AI and how the world is not ready for AI to become a real threat. In the second hour, Lee spoke with Caleb Maupin about the important information in the Durham report, mainstream media outrage, and the FBI interference in the 2016 election. Caleb also spoke about the videos of Vice President Kamala Harris and her awkward speeches.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

