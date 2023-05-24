https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/rock-queen-tina-turner-dead-at-age-of-83-1110570161.html

Rock Queen Tina Turner Dead at 83

Rock Queen Tina Turner Dead at 83

Iconic singer Tina Turner died on Wednesday after battling an undisclosed illness. She was 83.

2023-05-24T19:54+0000

2023-05-24T19:54+0000

2023-05-24T19:55+0000

world

switzerland

tina turner

death

rock & roll hall of fame

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101985/22/1019852209_0:107:3039:1816_1920x0_80_0_0_9afedba6de7f9c29cc93fd61c4409b57.jpg

A statement issued by Turner's press camp indicated the "What's Love Got to Do With It" singer had died peacefully at her home in Switzerland's Kusnacht. Little details surrounding her illness has been made publicly available; however, it was known that Turner in recent years suffered from health setbacks, such as kidney failure, intestinal cancer and a stroke that forced her to learn how to walk again.Born Anna Mae Bullock, Turner initially rose to musical fame in the early 1960s as the lead singer and one-half of the musical duo Ike & Tina Turner, later becoming known for her instantly recognizable vocals and on-stage performances. The name change was a decision made by Ike.Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, Turner and her husband delivered hits such as "Proud Mary," "River Deep Mountain High," "Nutbush City Limits," and "A Fools in Love," among other notable songs.After years of being subjected to abuse from Ike, she filed for divorce in July 1976, with proceedings finalized nearly two years later.Although Turner made various appearances on television in the immediate years that followed, it wouldn't be until the 1980s that she made one of the biggest musical comebacks as a lead singer in rock and roll, which was dominating music charts at the time.With her multi-platinum "Private Dancer" album, Turner topped the music charts with hits "What's Love Got to Do With It," "Private Dancer," and "Better Be Good to Me." That year she went on to clinch three Grammys, including for Record of the Year.In the years that followed, Turner dabbled with acting in "Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome," performed at Live Aid alongside Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, wrote an autobiography and had her life immortalized with the semi-autobiographical, Angela Basset-led film "What's Love Got to Do With It." Turner's life story was also retold with the Broadway production of "Tina."Turner was inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice - once in 1991 alongside Ike and as a solo artist in 2021. Although she retired from touring in 2000, she eventually returned to the stage in 2008 for an anniversary tour. Having lived for years in Switzerland, Turner officially relinquished her American citizenship in 2013. Turner lived in Kusnacht alongside her husband, German music producer Erwin Back.

switzerland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

tina turner, death, queen of rock and roll