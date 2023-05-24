Russia Repels Ukraine's Drone Attacks on Ships Protecting Gas Pipelines in Turkiye

"After the terrorist attack on September 26, 2022 on the Nord Stream-1 and Nord Stream-2, the Russian military has been taking measures to protect such facilities. And not in vain. Today, at 5:30 a.m. [local time, 2:30 GMT], the Ukrainian armed forces with the use of three unmanned high-speed boats made an unsuccessful attempt to attack the ship Ivan Khurs that was performing tasks to ensure the safety of the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines in the exclusive economic zone of the Republic of Turkiye," the ministry said.