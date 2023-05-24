https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/russia-repels-ukraines-drone-attacks-on-ships-protecting-gas-pipelines-in-turkiye-1110562484.html
Russia Repels Ukraine's Drone Attacks on Ships Protecting Gas Pipelines in Turkiye
Russia Repels Ukraine's Drone Attacks on Ships Protecting Gas Pipelines in Turkiye
All Ukrainian boats were destroyed by standard armament of Russian ship in 140 kilometers northeast of Bosphorus Strait.
2023-05-24T14:02+0000
2023-05-24T14:02+0000
2023-05-24T14:18+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
military
blue stream gas pipeline
turkish stream pipeline
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103151/41/1031514161_0:129:2464:1515_1920x0_80_0_0_3cc461d2735a5bf2cf53f4eec80a6d0d.jpg
All enemy boats were destroyed by the Russian military 140 kilometers (86.9 miles) northeast of the Bosphorus Strait, the ministry said, adding that the ship Ivan Khurs continues to fulfill its tasks.The Blue Stream is the main gas pipeline transferring gas from Russia to Turkiye through the Black Sea. The pipeline constructed by Russian Gazprom and Italian energy company, runs through territories of Eastern Europe.The TurkStream (formerly Turkish Stream) is an 11.5 billion euro pipeline capable of pumping up to 31.5 billion cubic meters of Russianb gas per year to Turkiye.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103151/41/1031514161_138:0:2327:1642_1920x0_80_0_0_6351d3d7500eefde242af2c32119cee3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis
russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis
Russia Repels Ukraine's Drone Attacks on Ships Protecting Gas Pipelines in Turkiye
14:02 GMT 24.05.2023 (Updated: 14:18 GMT 24.05.2023)
Being updated
Ukraine unsuccessfully tried to attack with unmanned boats the ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet "Ivan Khurs," which ensured the safety of the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
All enemy boats were destroyed by the Russian military 140 kilometers (86.9 miles) northeast of the Bosphorus Strait, the ministry said, adding that the ship Ivan Khurs continues to fulfill its tasks.
"After the terrorist attack on September 26, 2022 on the Nord Stream-1 and Nord Stream-2, the Russian military has been taking measures to protect such facilities. And not in vain. Today, at 5:30 a.m. [local time, 2:30 GMT], the Ukrainian armed forces with the use of three unmanned high-speed boats made an unsuccessful attempt to attack the ship Ivan Khurs that was performing tasks to ensure the safety of the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines in the exclusive economic zone of the Republic of Turkiye," the ministry said.
The Blue Stream is the main gas pipeline transferring gas from Russia to Turkiye through the Black Sea. The pipeline constructed by Russian Gazprom and Italian energy company, runs through territories of Eastern Europe.
The TurkStream (formerly Turkish Stream) is an 11.5 billion euro pipeline capable of pumping up to 31.5 billion cubic meters of Russianb gas per year to Turkiye.