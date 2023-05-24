International
LIVE: Russian PM Mishustin Meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing
Russian PM Mishustin Meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing
Russia and China have a lot of common goals and taskes, as was repeatedly stressed by Moscow. Beijing agrees that two nations should have close relations in politics and economy.
Sputnik comes to you live from Beijing, where Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is holding talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, May 24.The head of the Russian government arrived in the PRC for the Russian-Chinese Business Forum, where he met top executives and visited a petrochemical lab run by China's oil &amp; gas giant, Sinopec. A number of bilateral agreements are expected to be signed as a result of the talks.Xi toured Russia in March in what was the first country he chose to visit after his re-election. He stressed that despite the Western-fomented geopolitical turmoil, Moscow and Beijing remain stalwart allies and top partners in trade.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
russia, china, xi jinping, moscow, beijing, russia-china ties
russia, china, xi jinping, moscow, beijing, russia-china ties

Russian PM Mishustin Meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing

08:21 GMT 24.05.2023
Russia and China share a lot of common goals and tasks, repeatedly emphasized by Moscow. Beijing concurs that the two nations should have close political and economic ties.
Sputnik comes to you live from Beijing, where Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is holding talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, May 24.
The head of the Russian government arrived in the PRC for the Russian-Chinese Business Forum, where he met top executives and visited a petrochemical lab run by China's oil & gas giant, Sinopec. A number of bilateral agreements are expected to be signed as a result of the talks.
Xi toured Russia in March in what was the first country he chose to visit after his re-election. He stressed that despite the Western-fomented geopolitical turmoil, Moscow and Beijing remain stalwart allies and top partners in trade.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
