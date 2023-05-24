https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/russias-progress-84-cargo-ship-blasts-off-for-iss-from-baikonur--1110552758.html
Russia's Progress 84 Cargo Ship Blasts Off for ISS From Baikonur
Russia's Progress 84 Cargo Ship Blasts Off for ISS From Baikonur
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazahstan where Russia launches robotic Progress 84 cargo ship to the Internation Space Station (ISS).
2023-05-24T12:39+0000
2023-05-24T12:39+0000
2023-05-24T12:39+0000
beyond politics
space exploration
space
progress cargo vessel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102181/65/1021816548_0:200:4244:2587_1920x0_80_0_0_98b71eefbf719bd1746e630560fc7554.jpg
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, where Russia is launching its robotic Progress 84 cargo ship to the Internation Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday, May 24. The journey will take almost three and a half hours. Progress is scheduled to autonomously dock to the Poisk module of the ISS to deliver supplies to cosmonauts, including roughly 2.5 tonnes of food and water. Also, the spacecraft will bring various scientific gear, including the technology needed to launch a mini-satellite with a solar sail, developed by Russian scientists.Progress, which first came into operation in 1978, is one of three unmanned spacecraft that delivers supplies to the ISS along with the Dragon capsule developed by SpaceX and Cygnus by Northrop Grumman.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102181/65/1021816548_264:0:3980:2787_1920x0_80_0_0_543c76449de56a2fc78b8dde7e53b1aa.jpg
Roscosmos launches ISS Progress 84 cargo ship from Baikonur
Roscosmos launches ISS Progress 84 cargo ship from Baikonur
2023-05-24T12:39+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
progress 84 cargo ship, russia's cargo ship launches to iss, progress cargo ship to dock with iss
progress 84 cargo ship, russia's cargo ship launches to iss, progress cargo ship to dock with iss
Russia's Progress 84 Cargo Ship Blasts Off for ISS From Baikonur
Progress is an expendable-unmanned spacecraft developed by Soviet scientists and currently serving as cargo deliverer to the International Space Station (ISS).
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, where Russia is launching its robotic Progress 84 cargo ship to the Internation Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday, May 24.
The journey will take almost three and a half hours. Progress is scheduled to autonomously dock to the Poisk module of the ISS to deliver supplies to cosmonauts, including roughly 2.5 tonnes of food and water. Also, the spacecraft will bring various scientific gear, including the technology needed to launch a mini-satellite with a solar sail, developed by Russian scientists.
Progress, which first came into operation in 1978, is one of three unmanned spacecraft that delivers supplies to the ISS along with the Dragon capsule developed by SpaceX and Cygnus by Northrop Grumman.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!