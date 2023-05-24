https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/south-carolina-governor-blasted-for-saying-hed-like-to-hunt-democrats-with-dogs-1110549901.html

South Carolina Governor Blasted for Saying He’d Like to Hunt Democrats With Dogs

The governor made the comment during a GOP convention, and it's not the first time he's mentioned wanting to hunt Democrats with dogs, either. State Democrats are now requesting an apology.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster (R) recently landed in the hot seat following an incendiary remark he made about his colleagues across the political aisle.“I look forward to the day that Democrats are so rare, we have to hunt them with dogs,” McMaster said, according to reporter Joseph Bustos, who tweeted during the event.Bustos pointed out that the Republican governor had made this comment in the past, and was “repeating one of his favorite GOP lines.”McMaster’s comment has since sparked backlash, with some even suggesting his comments were racially-charged and could incite violence. South Carolina Democrats have pointed out that the governor’s party is nearly entirely white, while the state’s Democrats are mostly Black.South Carolina Democrats are now demanding an apology from their governor as well as a retraction of the comment.Chris Salley, the Anderson County Democratic Party chairman, requested the State Law Enforcement Division become involved if the governor doesn't apologize for his comment, which Salley called an “incitement of political violence” and opened a petition online to address the statement.A spokesman for McMaster excused the governor by brushing the comment off as a “joke.”“Governor McMaster has been making this joke at GOP conventions for years, and everyday South Carolinians understand that it's a joke," Brandon Charochak, the governor’s communications director, told the newspaper.

