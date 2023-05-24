https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/the-twilight-of-us-hegemony-1110555459.html
The Twilight of US Hegemony
The Twilight of US Hegemony
In the pilot episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with veteran journalist and geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar about dedollarization, US competition with Russia and China, and growing tensions within Europe.
2023-05-24T05:15+0000
2023-05-24T05:15+0000
2023-05-24T10:16+0000
new rules
radio
pepe escobar
multipolar world
dedollarisation
russia
china
us
us hegemony
europe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/18/1110555244_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4527e03759f5742f38abf1e8be7a1271.jpg
The Twilight of US Hegemony
In the pilot episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with veteran journalist and geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar about dedollarization, US competition with Russia and China, and growing tensions within Europe.
"When we look at what's going on now, this old order is turned upside down completely,” Pepe Escobar said. “China is the most important trade, commercial nation on the planet. By PPP, purchasing parity power, it's already the number one economy in the world. Russia, after being devastated during the 1990s, now has emerged as the prime military superpower in the world."We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/18/1110555244_265:0:1705:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2af4a71b8d25704c2e0dd03b88ed2f00.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
new rules, why is usa a hegemon, us losing its hegemony, the rise of china, the rise of russia, is america a global policeman, is the united states done being the world's cop
new rules, why is usa a hegemon, us losing its hegemony, the rise of china, the rise of russia, is america a global policeman, is the united states done being the world's cop
The Twilight of US Hegemony
05:15 GMT 24.05.2023 (Updated: 10:16 GMT 24.05.2023)
Simes Dimitri
Deputy Director of Sputnik's English-language Department
In the pilot episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with veteran journalist and geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar about dedollarization, US competition with Russia and China, and growing tensions within Europe.
"When we look at what's going on now, this old order is turned upside down completely,” Pepe Escobar said. “China is the most important trade, commercial nation on the planet. By PPP, purchasing parity power, it's already the number one economy in the world. Russia, after being devastated during the 1990s, now has emerged as the prime military superpower in the world."
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.