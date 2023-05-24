https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/the-twilight-of-us-hegemony-1110555459.html

The Twilight of US Hegemony

In the pilot episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with veteran journalist and geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar about dedollarization, US competition with Russia and China, and growing tensions within Europe.

"When we look at what's going on now, this old order is turned upside down completely,” Pepe Escobar said. “China is the most important trade, commercial nation on the planet. By PPP, purchasing parity power, it's already the number one economy in the world. Russia, after being devastated during the 1990s, now has emerged as the prime military superpower in the world."We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

