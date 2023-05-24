International
- Sputnik International, 1920
New Rules
New Rules provides you with an in-depth look at the geopolitical, economic, and ideological trends changing the world. The era of American global hegemony is coming to an end. What will take its place?
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/the-twilight-of-us-hegemony-1110555459.html
The Twilight of US Hegemony
The Twilight of US Hegemony
In the pilot episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with veteran journalist and geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar about dedollarization, US competition with Russia and China, and growing tensions within Europe.
2023-05-24T05:15+0000
2023-05-24T10:16+0000
new rules
radio
pepe escobar
multipolar world
dedollarisation
russia
china
us
us hegemony
europe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/18/1110555244_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4527e03759f5742f38abf1e8be7a1271.jpg
The Twilight of US Hegemony
In the pilot episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with veteran journalist and geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar about dedollarization, US competition with Russia and China, and growing tensions within Europe.
"When we look at what's going on now, this old order is turned upside down completely,” Pepe Escobar said. “China is the most important trade, commercial nation on the planet. By PPP, purchasing parity power, it's already the number one economy in the world. Russia, after being devastated during the 1990s, now has emerged as the prime military superpower in the world."We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Simes Dimitri
Simes Dimitri
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/18/1110555244_265:0:1705:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2af4a71b8d25704c2e0dd03b88ed2f00.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new rules, why is usa a hegemon, us losing its hegemony, the rise of china, the rise of russia, is america a global policeman, is the united states done being the world's cop
new rules, why is usa a hegemon, us losing its hegemony, the rise of china, the rise of russia, is america a global policeman, is the united states done being the world's cop

The Twilight of US Hegemony

05:15 GMT 24.05.2023 (Updated: 10:16 GMT 24.05.2023)
New Rules
The Twilight of US Hegemony
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Simes Dimitri
Deputy Director of Sputnik's English-language Department
All materials
In the pilot episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with veteran journalist and geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar about dedollarization, US competition with Russia and China, and growing tensions within Europe.
"When we look at what's going on now, this old order is turned upside down completely,” Pepe Escobar said. “China is the most important trade, commercial nation on the planet. By PPP, purchasing parity power, it's already the number one economy in the world. Russia, after being devastated during the 1990s, now has emerged as the prime military superpower in the world."
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала