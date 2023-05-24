https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/trump-criminal-trial-linked-to-alleged-hush-payments-scheduled-for-march-2024-1110549404.html

Trump Criminal Trial Linked to Alleged Hush Payments Scheduled for March 2024

A US judge officially scheduled former President Donald Trump's criminal trial on charges of falsifying business records to begin on March 25, 2024.

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan went on to reportedly warn Trump, who appeared via a video call, that he could be sanctioned if he violated an order restricting him from making public any evidence related to the case.Insiders claimed the former commander-in-chief appeared upset about the trial's start date; however, it was unclear just how he felt about the situation as his microphone was muted. It was reported that Trump was seen making remarks to his lawyer at the time.The mystery as to how Trump felt about his 20-minute court appearance was squashed not long after the court session as he opted to debrief supporters via social media, claiming the schedule was an example of election interference.Trump explained the start date falls in the middle of the presidential primaries season, a period in time that determines who will become each political party's nominee for the next presidential election."Very unfair, but this is exactly what the Radical Left Democrats wanted. It’s called ELECTION INTERFERENCE, and nothing like this has ever happened in our Country before."The criminal trial is in connection to the April charges filed against Trump over alleged hush payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in the lead up to the 2016 US election, which saw Trump take the winning White House ticket.Trump is facing 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree as prosecutors have alleged Trump reimbursed his former fixer Michael Cohen with checks later written off by the Trump organization as a repayment for his legal services. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which prosecutors elevated from misdemeanors to felonies, alleging the fraud was linked to violations of election and tax laws.

