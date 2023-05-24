https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/ukraine-commander-in-chief-zaluzhny-was-injured-in-russian-missile-strike-in-early-may---source-1110558358.html

Ukraine Top General Zaluzhny Injured in Russian Missile Strike in Early May - Source

GENICHESK, Kherson Region (Sputnik) Commander of the Ukrainian armed forces Gen. Valery Zaluzhny received a head injury and shrapnel wounds as a result of... 24.05.2023, Sputnik International

The condition of the Ukrainian commander–in-chief is complicated by the presence of an underlying disease of type II diabetes, the source said.Ukrainian top general stopped appearing on public after a Russian missile strike on a number of military objects. Many allege that Kiev hides the information about Zaluzhny condition in order to preserve the last bits of fighting spirit.

