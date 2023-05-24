International
LIVE: Russia's Progress 84 Cargo Ship Blasts Off for ISS From Baikonur
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/ukraine-commander-in-chief-zaluzhny-was-injured-in-russian-missile-strike-in-early-may---source-1110558358.html
Ukraine Top General Zaluzhny Injured in Russian Missile Strike in Early May - Source
Ukraine Top General Zaluzhny Injured in Russian Missile Strike in Early May - Source
GENICHESK, Kherson Region (Sputnik) Commander of the Ukrainian armed forces Gen. Valery Zaluzhny received a head injury and shrapnel wounds as a result of... 24.05.2023, Sputnik International
2023-05-24T12:04+0000
2023-05-24T13:00+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/18/1110558564_0:0:2965:1668_1920x0_80_0_0_d0de4df2feea025de7448304268c330c.jpg
The condition of the Ukrainian commander–in-chief is complicated by the presence of an underlying disease of type II diabetes, the source said.Ukrainian top general stopped appearing on public after a Russian missile strike on a number of military objects. Many allege that Kiev hides the information about Zaluzhny condition in order to preserve the last bits of fighting spirit.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/18/1110558564_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_465db7271a2e84791ff40a308fdefbc1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, russia
ukraine, russia

Ukraine Top General Zaluzhny Injured in Russian Missile Strike in Early May - Source

12:04 GMT 24.05.2023 (Updated: 13:00 GMT 24.05.2023)
© AFP 2023 / GLEB GARANICHCommander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2023
© AFP 2023 / GLEB GARANICH
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
GENICHESK, Kherson Region (Sputnik) Commander of the Ukrainian armed forces Gen. Valery Zaluzhny received a head injury and shrapnel wounds as a result of Russia's missile strike in early May, a representative of Russian law enforcement agencies told Sputnik on Wednesday, citing Ukraine military sources.
"First aid was provided Zaluzhny in Nikolaev in order to stop the bleeding. He had a cranial trepanation done in the Kiev military hospital," the representative said.
The condition of the Ukrainian commander–in-chief is complicated by the presence of an underlying disease of type II diabetes, the source said.
"The forecast is that he will live, but he will not be able to do his job," the representative concluded.
Ukrainian top general stopped appearing on public after a Russian missile strike on a number of military objects. Many allege that Kiev hides the information about Zaluzhny condition in order to preserve the last bits of fighting spirit.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала