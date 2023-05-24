https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/ukraine-commander-in-chief-zaluzhny-was-injured-in-russian-missile-strike-in-early-may---source-1110558358.html
Ukraine Top General Zaluzhny Injured in Russian Missile Strike in Early May - Source
Ukraine Top General Zaluzhny Injured in Russian Missile Strike in Early May - Source
GENICHESK, Kherson Region (Sputnik) Commander of the Ukrainian armed forces Gen. Valery Zaluzhny received a head injury and shrapnel wounds as a result of... 24.05.2023, Sputnik International
2023-05-24T12:04+0000
2023-05-24T12:04+0000
2023-05-24T13:00+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/18/1110558564_0:0:2965:1668_1920x0_80_0_0_d0de4df2feea025de7448304268c330c.jpg
The condition of the Ukrainian commander–in-chief is complicated by the presence of an underlying disease of type II diabetes, the source said.Ukrainian top general stopped appearing on public after a Russian missile strike on a number of military objects. Many allege that Kiev hides the information about Zaluzhny condition in order to preserve the last bits of fighting spirit.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/18/1110558564_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_465db7271a2e84791ff40a308fdefbc1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine, russia
Ukraine Top General Zaluzhny Injured in Russian Missile Strike in Early May - Source
12:04 GMT 24.05.2023 (Updated: 13:00 GMT 24.05.2023)
Being updated
GENICHESK, Kherson Region (Sputnik) Commander of the Ukrainian armed forces Gen. Valery Zaluzhny received a head injury and shrapnel wounds as a result of Russia's missile strike in early May, a representative of Russian law enforcement agencies told Sputnik on Wednesday, citing Ukraine military sources.
"First aid was provided Zaluzhny in Nikolaev in order to stop the bleeding. He had a cranial trepanation done in the Kiev military hospital," the representative said.
The condition of the Ukrainian commander–in-chief is complicated by the presence of an underlying disease of type II diabetes, the source said.
"The forecast is that he will live, but he will not be able to do his job," the representative concluded.
Ukrainian top general stopped appearing on public after a Russian missile strike on a number of military objects. Many allege that Kiev hides the information about Zaluzhny condition in order to preserve the last bits of fighting spirit.