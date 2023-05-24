International
LIVE: Russia's Progress 84 Cargo Ship Blasts Off for ISS From Baikonur
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Kamikaze Drones Destroy Ukrainian Militants
Watch Russian Kamikaze Drones Destroy Ukrainian Militants
Loitering munition, also known as kamikaze drones, are much cheaper than regular UAVs and are used for swift and destructive attacks against enemy troops and military equipment.
The 9th Brigade of the 1st Donetsk Army Corps published a clip that shows kamikaze drones hitting Kiev troops. Ukrainian militants can be spotted lurking in the trenches, however, the Russian forces locate and eliminate them in the nick of time.A short video from the first-person perspective allows the viewer to see the missile flying toward the target before it leaves nothing but smoke and blaze at the enemy's hideout. Kamikaze drones are a common term for loitering munitions – which are much more intelligent and effective than simple projectiles. This weaponry is designed to loiter – passively and patiently waiting for the target. Loitering munition can be re-targeted or simply ordered to stop amidst the flight – the feature that allows them to carry out high-precision strikes and avoid friendly fire.Russia has developed a line of kamikaze drones, including the state-of-art "Privet-82." The name of the drone is translated into English as "Hello" which is a bit sarcastic, since "Farewell" would also be an appropriate name for such a weapon.
Watch Russian Kamikaze Drones Destroy Ukrainian Militants

12:24 GMT 24.05.2023 (Updated: 12:27 GMT 24.05.2023)
Loitering munition, also known as kamikaze drones, are much cheaper than regular UAVs and are used for swift and destructive attacks against enemy troops and military equipment.
The 9th Brigade of the 1st Donetsk Army Corps published a clip that shows kamikaze drones hitting Kiev troops. Ukrainian militants can be spotted lurking in the trenches, however, the Russian forces locate and eliminate them in the nick of time.
A short video from the first-person perspective allows the viewer to see the missile flying toward the target before it leaves nothing but smoke and blaze at the enemy's hideout.
Kamikaze drones are a common term for loitering munitions – which are much more intelligent and effective than simple projectiles. This weaponry is designed to loiter – passively and patiently waiting for the target. Loitering munition can be re-targeted or simply ordered to stop amidst the flight – the feature that allows them to carry out high-precision strikes and avoid friendly fire.
Russia has developed a line of kamikaze drones, including the state-of-art "Privet-82." The name of the drone is translated into English as "Hello" which is a bit sarcastic, since "Farewell" would also be an appropriate name for such a weapon.
