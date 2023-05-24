https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/whats-next-for-the-russian-military--1110544951.html
What’s Next for the Russian Military?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the meeting between President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy about the debt ceiling standoff.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystTed Harvey - Former Colorado State Senator & Chairman of Stopjoe.comAquiles Larrea - CEO of Larrea Wealth ManagementKiji Noh - Journalist & Political AnalystIn the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke with the Fault Lines team about the advancements of Russia's troops and the future of the Russian military operations.In the second hour, former Colorado State Senator Ted Harvey joined Fault Lines to discuss US domestic politics including the new candidates running for the 2024 US presidency.Later in the second hour, finance expert Aquiles Larrea spoke to the team about President Biden and House Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy meeting in regards to the debt ceiling even though there was no deal reached.In the third hour, journalist Kiji Noh spoke with the team about the new agreement between the US and Papua New Guinea and its effect on the Pacific region.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:21 GMT 24.05.2023 (Updated: 09:57 GMT 24.05.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the meeting between President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy about the debt ceiling standoff.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Ted Harvey - Former Colorado State Senator & Chairman of Stopjoe.com
Aquiles Larrea - CEO of Larrea Wealth Management
Kiji Noh - Journalist & Political Analyst
In the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke with the Fault Lines team about the advancements of Russia's troops and the future of the Russian military operations.
In the second hour, former Colorado State Senator Ted Harvey joined Fault Lines to discuss US domestic politics including the new candidates running for the 2024 US presidency.
Later in the second hour, finance expert Aquiles Larrea spoke to the team about President Biden and House Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy meeting in regards to the debt ceiling even though there was no deal reached.
In the third hour, journalist Kiji Noh spoke with the team about the new agreement between the US and Papua New Guinea and its effect on the Pacific region.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.