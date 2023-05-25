International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/cast-in-stone-scientists-unearth-2000-year-old-ledger-in-jerusalem-1110585044.html
Cast in Stone: Scientists Unearth 2,000-Year-Old Ledger in Jerusalem
Cast in Stone: Scientists Unearth 2,000-Year-Old Ledger in Jerusalem
People are accustomed to seeing financial statements in Excel charts, or at least on paper. However, denizens of Judea preferred to keep track of their money... 25.05.2023, Sputnik International
2023-05-25T18:53+0000
2023-05-25T18:53+0000
beyond politics
history
ancient rome
jerusalem
archaeology
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/0f/1082341733_0:0:3488:1963_1920x0_80_0_0_f95c34465da9565dd4ceb679ae7cee72.jpg
Archeologists have discovered an ancient stone table containing information on financial transactions in the City of David in Jerusalem, a study published in Atiqot, a peer-reviewed journal on Israeli history, has shown. Scientists date it to between the first century BC and the first century AD, so it is literally an artifact from biblical times.The legible part of the stone contains names and numbers – for instance, one line has the name Shimon, which was very popular at the time, and mentions that Shimon had something to do with "money," although it is not clear whether he was entitled to a monetary reward or, on the other hand, was in debt, as the researchers are unsure about the true purpose of the financial statement. However, it is suspected that stone table was a sort of salary list used by ancient HR.The stone table was discovered during excavations on the so-called Pilgrimage Road – a commercial hub at the time connecting Jerusalem with the Temple Mount and the Second Temple, which was later destroyed by the Romans during the First Jewish-Roman War.
ancient rome
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sergey Lebedev
Sergey Lebedev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/0f/1082341733_757:0:3488:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a8165d7d545b6fca10cd74d4a4ba06c7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
history, ancient rome, jerusalem, archaeology
history, ancient rome, jerusalem, archaeology

Cast in Stone: Scientists Unearth 2,000-Year-Old Ledger in Jerusalem

18:53 GMT 25.05.2023
© AFP 2023 / AHMAD GHARABLIThis picture taken on July 30, 2020 from the Mount of the Olives shows a view of an Israeli flag flying in Jerusalem with the Dome of the Rock seen in the background
This picture taken on July 30, 2020 from the Mount of the Olives shows a view of an Israeli flag flying in Jerusalem with the Dome of the Rock seen in the background - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2023
© AFP 2023 / AHMAD GHARABLI
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Sergey Lebedev
All materialsWrite to the author
People are accustomed to seeing financial statements in Excel charts, or at least on paper. However, denizens of Judea preferred to keep track of their money on stone.
Archeologists have discovered an ancient stone table containing information on financial transactions in the City of David in Jerusalem, a study published in Atiqot, a peer-reviewed journal on Israeli history, has shown. Scientists date it to between the first century BC and the first century AD, so it is literally an artifact from biblical times.
The legible part of the stone contains names and numbers – for instance, one line has the name Shimon, which was very popular at the time, and mentions that Shimon had something to do with "money," although it is not clear whether he was entitled to a monetary reward or, on the other hand, was in debt, as the researchers are unsure about the true purpose of the financial statement. However, it is suspected that stone table was a sort of salary list used by ancient HR.

Experts in Israeli history are excited by the finding, despite perhaps appearing plain. As archeologists Esther Eshel and Nahshon Szanton put it, "At first glance, the list of names and numbers may not seem exciting, but to think that, just like today, receipts were also used in the past for commercial purposes, and that such a receipt has reached us, is a rare and gratifying find that allows a glimpse into everyday life in the holy city of Jerusalem."

The stone table was discovered during excavations on the so-called Pilgrimage Road – a commercial hub at the time connecting Jerusalem with the Temple Mount and the Second Temple, which was later destroyed by the Romans during the First Jewish-Roman War.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала