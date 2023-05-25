https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/china-war-games-pacific-eritrea-independence-day-intel-agencies-and-2024-election-1110573802.html

China War Games Pacific; Eritrea Independence Day; Intel Agencies and 2024 Election

A recent Harvard poll revealed that 70 percent of US voters fear that intelligence agencies will interfere in the 2024 election cycle.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Neo-Nazi militias used US vehicles to attack Russia. Also, Poland is training F16 pilots.KJ Noh, writer, teacher, and activist, joins us to discuss China. China has war-gamed attacking a US Navy flotilla in the South China Sea. Also, US hegemony and the domination of the G7 are history.Amanuel Biedemariam, author of "The US History in Eretria," joins us to discuss Eritrea. Eritreans celebrate independence day. Also, we discuss China's role in advancing Africa's economic power.Brian Berletic, ex-US Marine Corps independent geopolitical researcher and writer based in Bangkok, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The US has installed a puppet regime in Thailand, and the nation's economy is likely to crater. Also, the war in Ukraine can't end in a peaceful settlement because it is existential to all sides.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss the 2024 election. A recent Harvard poll revealed that 70 percent of US voters fear that intelligence agencies will interfere in the 2020 election cycle.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. Stock buybacks are continuing at a torrid pace. Also, the debt ceiling battle continues as social spending cuts are on the table.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss Latin America. Brazilian president Lula De Silva walks away from the G7 summit less interested in the Ukraine war. Also, Peru authorizes a US occupation force.Yolian Ogbu, member of the Black Alliance for Peace and Horn of Africa Pan-Africans for Liberation and Solidarity, joins us to discuss Africa and the new world order. China and Russia are playing a central role in the development of Africa, and the US empire is not happy.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

