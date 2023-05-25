https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/chinese-war-simulation-finds-top-us-carrier-group-could-be-destroyed-with-certainty-1110574081.html

Chinese War Simulation Finds Top US Carrier Group Could Be ‘Destroyed With Certainty’

Chinese War Simulation Finds Top US Carrier Group Could Be ‘Destroyed With Certainty’

A volley of hypersonic missiles could reliably sink the US military’s most powerful aircraft carrier group in a potential conflict, according to war game simulations carried out by a team of Chinese military planners.

2023-05-25T01:06+0000

2023-05-25T01:06+0000

2023-05-25T01:01+0000

military

war game simulation

china

south china sea

beijing

pla

uss ford

us military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105422/31/1054223138_0:164:4928:2936_1920x0_80_0_0_f5ef6abd264a0d88cb1a8d492a7fe198.jpg

A volley of hypersonic missiles could reliably sink the US military’s most powerful aircraft carrier group in a potential conflict, according to war game simulations carried out by a team of Chinese military planners.Using 24 of their most advanced anti-ship missiles, Chinese forces consistently destroyed a carrier fleet led by the USS Gerald R. Ford over the course of 20 mock battles in simulations which were run on a war game platform employed by the People’s Liberation Army.In the simulation, the US ships came under fire after ignoring multiple Chinese warnings not to approach an island in the South China Sea controlled by Beijing.For test purposes, the war games’ designers used a carrier group made up of six surface ships which were selected for their “unparalleled strength and advanced technology.”According to researchers, the Ford carrier group – which was once thought to be all but unsinkable – could actually be “destroyed with certainty” using just a handful of hypersonic missile strikes.Chinese military planners placed a number of constraints on themselves in the simulation, including cutting their access to space-based spy satellites and limiting the number of hypersonic missiles available.The basic principle underlying the exercise was to be “lenient with the enemy and strict with oneself,” Cao explained.As the Hong Kong-based outlet explained, “during the simulation, the PLA used its sea-based surveillance network to detect and identify the US carrier group before firing eight of the less-reliable hypersonic missiles simultaneously from southern and central sites in China.”Though “some of the missiles were intercepted, the attack depleted the US fleet’s SM-3 munitions, paving the way for the PLA to launch “eight of its more accurate hypersonic missiles from northern and western China, with four focused on the aircraft carrier while the others targeted the destroyers,” the outlet noted.“After the attack, four ships survived from the blue [US] team, with the destroyers having the most remaining, on average.”A “mop-up” operation with six of the less accurate hypersonic missiles was able to dispatch with the remaining vessels, the research paper determined.After the simulation was run 20 times to allow for different variables which could affect the outcome of the engagement, the team’s strategy was ultimately able to eliminate an average of 5.6 out of 6 surface vessels – effectively meaning the “total destruction” of the carrier group.The release of a paper detailing the war game in May marked “the first time the results of simulated hypersonic strikes against a US carrier group have been made public” by China’s military, the Honk Kong outlet noted.But it’s likely to be seen as a warning to Washington against any provocations in the South China Sea.An anonymous Beijing-based researcher interviewed by the outlet suggested that “greater transparency about China’s military capabilities and intentions could help to reduce misunderstandings and miscalculations on both sides, which could in turn help to reduce the risk of conflict.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230409/chinese-army-simulates-strikes-on-key-targets-in-taiwan-amid-drills-1109295378.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230110/think-tank-simulation-predicts-taiwan-could-defeat-china-with-us-japan-aid-in-invasion-scenario-1106184632.html

china

south china sea

beijing

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wyatt Reed

Wyatt Reed

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wyatt Reed

war game simulation, china, uss ford, us carrier group, us military, south china sea,