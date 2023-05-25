https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/debt-ceiling-negotiators-relocated-to-white-house-to-hammer-out-deal-before-june-deadline-1110573400.html

Debt Ceiling Negotiators Relocated to White House to Hammer Out Deal Before June Deadline

Debt Ceiling Negotiators Relocated to White House to Hammer Out Deal Before June Deadline

On Wednesday, McCarthy told reporters that he was sending his negotiation team “down to the White House to try to finish up the negotiations [there]”. Negotiators include two Democrats and two Republicans.

2023-05-25T01:35+0000

2023-05-25T01:35+0000

2023-05-25T01:30+0000

us politics

white house

debt ceiling

us debt ceiling crisis

economy

democrats

republicans

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/10/1110397042_0:160:3055:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_2df9847e7913bbfd9671274eea1ff55f.jpg

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told reporters on Wednesday that he was sending his negotiation team “down to the White House to try to finish up the negotiations [there],” referring to ongoing debt ceiling talks.White House negotiators include Steve Ricchetti, Shalanda Young, and Louisa Terrell, and GOP negotiators Reps. Patrick McHenry (R-NC) and Garret Graves (R-LA), who were invited by the White House to talk.McCarthy, who called his previous meeting with US President Joe Biden “productive,” also told reporters there were “a number of places we are still far apart” but added that he thinks “we can make progress today — I’m hoping that we can make progress today.”The talks began at noon local time and were still ongoing by 8:00 p.m.“We’ve offered a lot of concessions. The cap on the spending is a Democrat idea,” McCarthy said on Wednesday, referring to his party.Even as Congress faces a June 1 deadline, the lower congressional chamber is allowing members to break for Memorial Day weekend after votes on Thursday. The politicians will be given a 24-hour notice if they’re needed back in Washington, DC, to vote, and will be given a 72-hour review of the bill before voting.News that the House will be breaking for the upcoming holiday weekend runs contrary to a statement made on Tuesday by McCarthy, who said the chamber would stay in session for as long as it takes to pass a bill.“Now you’re sending us home with no resolution," Clark continued. "That’s the plan, to default, to run out the clock.”Meanwhile, the panic of not having hammered out a deal has caused Fitch Ratings to put the US' triple-A status on a "rating negative watch," causing the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures to fall 60 points.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/biden-mccarthy-debt-ceiling-talk-yet-to-produce-deal-as-june-1-deadline-draws-near-1110527955.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

house speaker kevin mccarthy, debt ceiling crisis, us politics