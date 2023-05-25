https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/decision-to-deploy-nukes-in-belarus-made-amid-tensions-1110579996.html

Shoigu: Russia Deploying Nukes in Belarus Amid Western Threats

Shoigu: Russia Deploying Nukes in Belarus Amid Western Threats

MINSK (Sputnik) -The decision of Russia and Belarus on retaliatory measures in the military-nuclear sphere was made in the context of an extremely serious escalation of threats on the western borders of the two countries, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Thursday.

The Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system, which can use both conventional and nuclear missiles, has been transferred to the Belarus military, the minister noted.Russian and Belarus Defense Ministers signed documents earlier in the day on "defining the procedure for finding a special storage facility for nuclear ammunition on the Belarusian territory," the minister said.The control over the decision to use such weapons will be carried out by Russia, the Russian Defense Minister stressed.Shoigu added that Western countries are forcing the Ukrainian authorities to demonstrate tactical gains on the battlefield, pumping the country with weapons worth more than $65 billion.Cooperation with Armenia and AzerbaijanRussian Defense Minister said that the West is trying in every possible way to interfere in the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh and discredit the Russian peacekeeping efforts in the conflict-torn region.Defense Minister added that Armenia should part in joint military exercises within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

