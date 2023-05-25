Shoigu: Russia Deploying Nukes in Belarus Amid Western Threats
09:07 GMT 25.05.2023 (Updated: 09:43 GMT 25.05.2023)
MINSK (Sputnik) -The decision of Russia and Belarus on retaliatory measures in the military-nuclear sphere was made in the context of an extremely serious escalation of threats on the western borders of the two countries, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Thursday.
"In the context of an extremely serious escalation of threats on the western borders of Russia and Belarus, a decision has been made on retaliatory measures in the military-nuclear sphere," Shoigu said at a meeting of CSTO defense ministers in Minsk.
The Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system, which can use both conventional and nuclear missiles, has been transferred to the Belarus military, the minister noted.
"Belarusian servicemen have received the necessary training in Russian training centers," Shoigu said.
Russian and Belarus Defense Ministers signed documents earlier in the day on "defining the procedure for finding a special storage facility for nuclear ammunition on the Belarusian territory," the minister said.
"I would like to note that the whole range of events is organized strictly in accordance with existing international obligations and does not violate the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)," Shoigu said.
The control over the decision to use such weapons will be carried out by Russia, the Russian Defense Minister stressed.
Shoigu added that Western countries are forcing the Ukrainian authorities to demonstrate tactical gains on the battlefield, pumping the country with weapons worth more than $65 billion.
"The West forces the Kiev regime to demonstrate tactical gains regardless of losses and readiness to fight 'to the last Ukrainian,' pumps it with weapons. Military-technical assistance to Kiev has already exceeded $65 billion," Shoigu emphasized.
Cooperation with Armenia and Azerbaijan
Russian Defense Minister said that the West is trying in every possible way to interfere in the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh and discredit the Russian peacekeeping efforts in the conflict-torn region.
"As for the situation in the Caucasus region, it is largely determined by the degree of settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict. Now security in Nagorno-Karabakh is supported by the Russian peacekeeping contingent. However, the West is trying in every possible way to intervene in the situation, increase its presence and discredit the Russian peacekeeping policy," Shoigu stressed.
Defense Minister added that Armenia should part in joint military exercises within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
"Armenia is a member of our organization, our ally. We are interested in establishing peace and are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation in the Transcaucasus. At the same time, I would especially like to note the importance of the participation of the Armenian side in joint operational and combat training activities within the framework of the CSTO," Shoigu concluded.