DeSantis Announcement, Canadian Assisted Suicide, Oath Keepers’ Sentencing

JP Morgan countersues the US Virgin Islands in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit, and the secret war in Cambodia gets more attention.

2023-05-25T04:34+0000

JP Morgan countersues the US Virgin Islands in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit, and the secret war in Cambodia gets more attention.Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine and author Jeremy Kuzmarov joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss western efforts to draw Latin American to the side of Kiev in the conflict, Washington’s possible approach to Yemen moving forward, the Pentagon's infiltration of American university campuses, and the revolving door between military contractors and the Pentagon.Journalist and writer Dan Lazare discusses the countdown to a possible debt ceiling default, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' Twitter presidential campaign announcement, the likelihood that former President Donald Trump will be the 2024 Republican nominee for president, the classified documents investigation into Trump and others and how equally these investigations are being handled, the one year anniversary of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Texas, and who has the power to regulate the Supreme Court.Author and journalist Arnold August discusses Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying program, concerns over its expansion to allow mental illness alone to justify assisted suicide, and how poverty and poor public health measures mean a program for "dignity in death" can become coercive.The Misfits also discuss the Texas effort to impose Christianity in public schools, Ron DeSantis’ feasibility on the national stage, abortion access in the US, and seagull spying.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

