Explosion at Pemex's Gas Pipeline in Mexico Injures 9 People - Reports

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - A powerful explosion, which occurred at a pipeline of Mexican gas company Pemex in the state of Mexico, has resulted in nine people...

The explosion occurred on private land at Pemex's LPG 14 Santa Ana Nuevo-Palmillas pipeline in the municipality of Polotitlan reportedly due to an alleged illegal tapping. According to preliminary information, at least nine people sustained injures, including three Pemex employees who were transported to local-area hospitals.The column of fire after the explosion reached 20 meters (65 feet) in height, reports said. Pemex specialists, firefighters and public security employees were working at the site, where the fire is said to have been. The Mexican authorities have set up a temporary shelter for those living nearby.

