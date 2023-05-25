https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/governor-ron-desantis-joins-the-2024-presidential-race-1110572778.html

Governor Ron DeSantis Joins the 2024 Presidential Race

Governor Ron DeSantis Joins the 2024 Presidential Race

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ron DeSantis announcing his run for the 2024 Presidency, and Ukrainian officials admitting they want to kill President Putin.

Andrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | Asylum Reform is Needed, Migrants are Putting Stress on American Cities, and Sanctuary Cities are Hurting Amanuel Biedemariam - Author of The History of the USA in Eritrea: From Franklin D. Roosevelt to Barack Obama and how Donald Trump changed the Course of History | The History Eritrea, the 32nd Celebration of Eritrean Independence, and Italian Influence in Eritrea In the first hour, Lee spoke with Andrew Arthur about the origins of the American asylum system, the media moving on from the border crisis, and the Biden administration's refusal to fix the immigration system. Andrew explained the issues with the current American asylum system and America only having six hundred immigration judges. Andrew talked about Donald Trump's immigration policies and the success of the Trump administration's immigration policy.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Amanuel Biedemariam about the American influence in Eritrea, the importance of the Horn of Africa, and Eritrea working with BRICS. Amanuel discussed the relationship between Eritrea and Ethiopia and how the Biden administration has made things in Eritrea worse. Amanuel explained how Italy tried to colonize Eritrea and create a small Italy in Africa.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

