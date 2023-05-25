https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/hungary-to-assume-eu-presidency-in-2024-despite-attempts-at-hindrance-1110583736.html

Hungary to Assume EU Presidency in 2024 Despite Attempts at Hindrance

Hungary to Assume EU Presidency in 2024 Despite Attempts at Hindrance

The European Parliament's decision to consider a resolution to prevent Budapest's EU presidency in 2024 is a political action by left-wing lawmakers, but Hungary will still take over the presidency, the Hungarian government told Sputnik on Thursday.

2023-05-25T12:38+0000

2023-05-25T12:38+0000

2023-05-25T12:39+0000

world

hungary

european union (eu)

eu presidency

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107756/65/1077566575_0:192:2048:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_586882fbcacf5a2276ec0690c6a2f118.jpg

On Wednesday, Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga said that the European Parliament intended to vote on a resolution to prevent Budapest's EU presidency, scheduled for the second half of 2024. Hungary is making good progress in preparing for the EU presidency, the government noted, adding that Budapest plans to put on the agenda such important issues as Europe's demographic challenges or family policy, which are "undesirable for supporters of migration". Hungary has been under pressure from the EU over its unwillingness to impose sanctions on Russian energy companies and supplies of weapons to Ukraine. In early March last year, the Hungarian parliament passed a decree banning arms deliveries to Ukraine from Hungarian territory.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/orban-ukraine-has-no-chance-of-beating-russia-amid-conflict-1110548727.html

hungary

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hungary, european union, eu presidency