https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/microsoft-claims-malicious-chinese-cyber-actor-detected-targeting-critical-us-infrastructure-1110573135.html

Microsoft Claims Malicious Chinese Cyber Actor Detected Targeting Critical US Infrastructure

Microsoft Claims Malicious Chinese Cyber Actor Detected Targeting Critical US Infrastructure

Microsoft on Wednesday issued a warning about a Chinese state-sponsored cyber actor who is allegedly using stealthy techniques while targeting critical infrastructure and conducting information gathering in the United States.

2023-05-25T00:16+0000

2023-05-25T00:16+0000

2023-05-25T00:12+0000

world

microsoft

china

cybersecurity and infrastructure security agency (cisa)

guam

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/01/0e/1081767335_0:105:2665:1604_1920x0_80_0_0_8d684a9e4dfaafc1e79c7de8ba6faa15.jpg

"Microsoft has uncovered stealthy and targeted malicious activity focused on post-compromise credential access and network system discovery aimed at critical infrastructure organizations in the United States. The attack is carried out by Volt Typhoon, a state-sponsored actor based in China that typically focuses on espionage and information gathering," Microsoft said in a blog post. Microsoft pointed out that it is moderately confident that Volt Typhoon is developing capabilities that could potentially disrupt critical communications infrastructure between the United States and Asia during a crisis. In parallel to Microsoft’s warning, a range of United States agencies, including the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the National Security Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as well as international cybersecurity partners issued a joint cybersecurity advisory on the discovery. The advisory notes the actor evades detection by blending in with regular Windows systems and network activities that would otherwise alert on the installation of third-party applications as part of its living off-the-land tactic, which uses built-in network administration tools.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/microsoft-scientists-claims-glimmers-of-human-logic-appearing-in-neural-networks-1110410188.html

china

guam

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

microsoft, chinese state-sponsored cyber actor, volt typhoon, critical infrastructure, information gathering, united states.